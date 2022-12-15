FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022: 5 most memorable upsets of the tourney 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Every World Cup has its upsets, but the 2022 FIFA World Cup seemed to have one every other match. Here's a look back at some of the most shocking wins (and losses) from this year's tournament:

Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1

The biggest upset of the tournament came on its third day. Saudi Arabia, a team ranked 51st in the world by FIFA, beat Lionel Messi's Argentina, one of the favorites to win the World Cup, 2-1. Saudi Arabia didn't make it out of the group, but it handed Argentina its only loss of the group stage.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia highlights

Japan 1, Germany 0

The 2022 World Cup was supposed to be different for Germany, which had been eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 tournament. Japan had different plans, and it beat Germany, a team ranked 13 spots below it, 1-0. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup.

Germany vs. Japan highlights

Japan's Cinderella Story didn't stop with Germany. In its final group stage game, Japan scored two goals in three minutes to beat 21st-ranked Spain 2-0 to win Group E with six points.

Japan vs. Spain highlights

Its tournament ended with a penalty shootout vs. Croatia, which it lost 3-1.

Australia 1, Denmark 0

In one of two groups with a pair of top-10 teams, Australia had no chance of making it out — or so people thought. Then Mathew Leckie silenced the Socceroos' doubters with a stroke of individual brilliance to beat supposed dark horse Denmark. Australia would go on to lose to Argentina in the round of 16.

Australia vs. Denmark highlights

South Korea 2, Portugal 1

Even though Portugal had nothing to play for, no one expected South Korea to win. South Korean hadn't won a game, and even if it managed to upset Portugal, it needed Uruguay to beat Ghana and win a tiebreaker. Remarkably, everything worked out in its favor, and it advanced to the round of 16, where it would later lose to Brazil 4-1.

South Korea vs. Portugal highlights

Morocco 1, Portugal 0

Portugal looked like a title favorite in its 5-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16. Morocco, on the other hand, needed a penalty shootout to beat Spain in its first knockout stage match. And yet, when the two teams kicked off, that gap in quality was nowhere to be found.

Morocco got the go-ahead goal right before the first half ended, then held Portugal scoreless through the final whistle. The result made Morocco the first African team to advance to the World Cup semifinals. In the next match, it lost to France 2-0.

Morocco vs. Portugal Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

