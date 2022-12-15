FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022: 5 most memorable upsets of the tourney
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: 5 most memorable upsets of the tourney

1 hour ago

Every World Cup has its upsets, but the 2022 FIFA World Cup seemed to have one every other match. Here's a look back at some of the most shocking wins (and losses) from this year's tournament:

Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1

The biggest upset of the tournament came on its third day. Saudi Arabia, a team ranked 51st in the world by FIFA, beat Lionel Messi's Argentina, one of the favorites to win the World Cup, 2-1. Saudi Arabia didn't make it out of the group, but it handed Argentina its only loss of the group stage.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia highlights

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia highlights

Japan 1, Germany 0

The 2022 World Cup was supposed to be different for Germany, which had been eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 tournament. Japan had different plans, and it beat Germany, a team ranked 13 spots below it, 1-0. Meanwhile, Germany was eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup.

Germany vs. Japan highlights

Germany vs. Japan highlights

Japan's Cinderella Story didn't stop with Germany. In its final group stage game, Japan scored two goals in three minutes to beat 21st-ranked Spain 2-0 to win Group E with six points.

Japan vs. Spain highlights

Japan vs. Spain highlights

Its tournament ended with a penalty shootout vs. Croatia, which it lost 3-1.

Australia 1, Denmark 0

In one of two groups with a pair of top-10 teams, Australia had no chance of making it out — or so people thought. Then Mathew Leckie silenced the Socceroos' doubters with a stroke of individual brilliance to beat supposed dark horse Denmark. Australia would go on to lose to Argentina in the round of 16.

Australia vs. Denmark highlights

Australia vs. Denmark highlights

South Korea 2, Portugal 1

Even though Portugal had nothing to play for, no one expected South Korea to win. South Korean hadn't won a game, and even if it managed to upset Portugal, it needed Uruguay to beat Ghana and win a tiebreaker. Remarkably, everything worked out in its favor, and it advanced to the round of 16, where it would later lose to Brazil 4-1.

South Korea vs. Portugal highlights

South Korea vs. Portugal highlights

Morocco 1, Portugal 0

Portugal looked like a title favorite in its 5-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16. Morocco, on the other hand, needed a penalty shootout to beat Spain in its first knockout stage match. And yet, when the two teams kicked off, that gap in quality was nowhere to be found.

Morocco got the go-ahead goal right before the first half ended, then held Portugal scoreless through the final whistle. The result made Morocco the first African team to advance to the World Cup semifinals. In the next match, it lost to France 2-0.

Morocco vs. Portugal Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morocco vs. Portugal Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Listen:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina-France final
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina-France final

5 hours ago
Who's deeper, France or Argentina? Our ultimate World Cup XI
FIFA World Cup 2022

Who's deeper, France or Argentina? Our ultimate World Cup XI

6 hours ago
France aiming to complete its own fairytale amid Messi's legendary quest
FIFA World Cup 2022

France aiming to complete its own fairytale amid Messi's legendary quest

8 hours ago
France still fighting flu-like symptoms ahead of World Cup final
FIFA World Cup 2022

France still fighting flu-like symptoms ahead of World Cup final

10 hours ago
'The new Pelé' Kylian Mbappé is about to face his greatest challenge yet
FIFA World Cup 2022

'The new Pelé' Kylian Mbappé is about to face his greatest challenge yet

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes