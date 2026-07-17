Who Has The Most To Gain (Or Lose) From The 2026 World Cup Final?

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal can both make history in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but they're not the only ones whose legacies stand to benefit from the match — far from it.

Here is who has the most to gain — and lose — in the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Spain and Argentina on Sunday at New York New Jersrey Stadium, according to the "First Things First" crew:

Nick Wright jumped straight into his list with Major League Soccer after 45 total active MLS players competed in the 2026 World Cup. Notably, two are competing in the final with Argentina's Messi and Rodrio De Paul from Inter Miami FC.

"That's the league Messi plays in," Wright said. "You have a great opportunity, I think Major League Soccer is already one of the winners."

Other talented MLS stars who competed in the 2026 World Cup included United States' Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Canada's Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC)

MLS's 45 active players marked the highest World Cup representation for the league, surpassing 2022's number of 36 active players.

(Photo by Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Cape Verde's tournament debut was one to remember. The Blue Sharks finished second in their group behind Spain, sent Argentina to extra time before their 3-2 loss in the round of 32, and stole the hearts of fans along the way.

Vozinha starred for Cape Verde, recording 18 saves across four games and recording two clean sheets. For Wright, the Blue Shark's tournament run made them a big winner on his list.

"Cape Verde should get third place in this tournament. They were 90 minutes tied with Spain and 90 minutes tied with Argentina. They're a huge winner," Wright said.

"Mbappé can win a Golden Boot this weekend. He'd be the first guy to win two of them," Wright said of France's captain. "He could also leave this tournament as the all-time leader in goals if he scores and Messi doesn't."

Although France was eliminated in the semifinals, Mbappé is still in contention for the Golden Boot award, awarded to the tournament's top goalscorer.

France's Kylian Mbappé made history for Les Bleus in their tournament run when he became the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer in the knockout stage with 10 goals across three World Cups.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In his first World Cup as England's coach, Thomas Tuchel helped the Three Lions reach the semifinals with a shot at the final. However, their campaign was cut short after a devastating 2-1 loss to Argentina.

Wright noted that Tuchel's "park the bus" method could be seen in the bronze final, and relieve him of the pressure for his defensive strategy.

"Argentina could do the exact same thing to Spain, and people won't blame Tuchel as much," Wright said. "If Argentina wins this World Cup via a furious 10-minute comeback, I think it takes a lot of heat off of him, and it's like ‘Alright, they were inevitable.’"

4. Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni are going head-to-head to help secure historic trophies for their squads. Following de la Fuente's Euros 2024 win, he's seeking to bring home Spain's first World Cup title since 2010.

"He helped Spain win their first Euros in 2024. (And) he's attempting to help them win their first World Cup in 16 years," Wright said. "He has kind of helped Spain potentially go to the top of European soccer."

For Scaloni, a World Cup win would make Argentina the third country to win back-to-back titles after Brazil and Italy. A win would also make him the first coach to win back-to-back titles since Italy's Vitorrio Pozzo in 1934 and 1938. For Wright, Scaloni falls into a category of his own.

"Scaloni is playing a totally different ball game," Wright said of the Argentina coach. "If Argentina wins on Sunday, he will have won four straight major trophies (between Copa América and World Cups), it's unbelievable."

Rodri has accomplihsed nearly everything in his career: a Ballon d'Or, a European Championship, and multiple titles at the club level. But with his World Cup title, he would become the 11th player win a World Cup, Euros and the Ballon d'Or.

"To join that list would be remarkable. He's one game away from joining it. The only defensive midfielder to join that (list)," Wright said.

Another star teenager for Spain is 19-year-old Lamine Yamal. Yamal is in his World Cup debut and is already stacking up numbers. At 17, he became the youngest player to start and score for Spain and back-to-back La Liga championships.

"If (Spain) wins it, I don't think it will matter that much if he has another good but not great game if they win. Since he got there, they don't lose," Wright said.

Messi has earned the title of the sport's GOAT after becoming the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer and assist leader throughout their tournament run. Additionally, he'll become the oldest player to win two consecutive World Cups if Argentina defeats Spain on Sunday.

"Already has almost every World Cup record there is. If he joins the very short list of guys to win multiple World Cups. It would be all-time." Wright said of Messi.

Argentina looks to defend their World Cup title on Sunday vs. Spain on Sunday at New York/New Jersey Stadium at 3 p.m. ET.