USA Icon Cobi Jones Immortalized With Statue, Reus Leads Galaxy To Victory

The Los Angeles Galaxy celebrated their past and present on Sunday, unveiling a statue of club and USA men's national team legend Cobi Jones before Marco Reus scored twice to rally the Galaxy to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

The 55-year-old UCLA alum became the third player honored with a statue at Dignity Health Sports Park, joining David Beckham and Landon Donovan.

As an original member of the Galaxy’s inaugural 1996 squad, Jones spent his entire 12-season professional career in Los Angeles.

Parallel to his club career, Jones represented the U.S. during the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups and retired as the all-time appearance leader for the men's team with 164 caps.

Reus scored from 21 yards out off a free kick to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute. The kick was awarded after Gabriel Pec was fouled by Real Salt Lake midfielder Stijn Spierings.

Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was charged with an own goal in the final minute of stoppage time, tying it 1-1 at halftime. The ball deflected off the post and into the net when he dove to make a save on Zavier Gozo's shot.

Reus scored the winner on a PK after a foul on Sam Junqua for shoving Elijah Wynder in the back on a corner kick. It was the fourth goal this season for Reus and his 10th in 37 career appearances.

Marcinkowski saved nine shots for Los Angeles (3-4-3).

Rafael Cabral totaled four saves for Real Salt Lake (5-3-1).

Real Salt Lake went 5-0-1 in a six-match stretch before losing 2-0 to visiting Inter Miami on Wednesday. The club falls to 1-2-1 on the road.

The Galaxy were coming off a 1-1-1 road trip and improve to 2-2-1 at home.

Up next

Los Angeles: Hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake: Hosts the Portland Timbers on Saturday.