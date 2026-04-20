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USA's Jonathan Klinsmann Suffers Broken Neck Playing In Italian Second Division
United States

USA's Jonathan Klinsmann Suffers Broken Neck Playing In Italian Second Division

Updated Apr. 20, 2026 4:44 p.m. ET

Goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former Germany striker Jürgen Klinsmann, is recovering from a broken neck sustained playing for second-tier Italian side Cesena on Saturday.

He was stretchered off the field in a neck brace following a collision with a Palermo player and taken to a hospital in the Sicilian capital.

The club said in a statement that initial tests revealed "a fracture to the first cervical vertebra" and a cut to the back of the head. He is set for further tests with a specialist neurosurgeon, the club added.

The 29-year-old Klinsmann posted on Instagram to say his season was over and thanked Cesena and Palermo fans "for the warm wishes" as well as "friends and family who have supported me over the last few days."

Born in Munich, when his father was playing for Bayern, Klinsmann played briefly for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS and has represented the United States at youth level. 

Klinsmann has been called up twice by USA's senior team, most recently in 2025, but has not yet made his debut for the Stars and Stripes.

He joined Cesena, which is in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, two years ago and has made over 50 appearances. 

The Serie B club is currently coached by former Arsenal, Chelsea and England defender Ashley Cole. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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