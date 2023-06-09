UEFA Women's Champions League
US international Catarina Macario signs with Chelsea
UEFA Women's Champions League

US international Catarina Macario signs with Chelsea

Published Jun. 9, 2023

United States forward Catarina Macario signed a three-year contract with Chelsea on Friday, moving from Lyon.

The 23-year-old Macario missed last season to recover from an ACL tear that will also keep her out of the World Cup this summer.

Born in Brazil, Macario and her family moved to the United States when she was 12. She became a U.S. citizen in 2020.

The versatile Macario can play as a striker or attacking midfielder. She joined Lyon in January 2021 and helped the French club win the Champions League title a year later, scoring a goal in the 3-1 win over Barcelona in the final.

"I've been fortunate to have some great experiences in Europe already with Lyon, playing with many top players and of course winning the Champions League also," Macario said in Chelsea's announcement. "I hope to carry on those experiences here and bring home the trophy for Chelsea as well."

Chelsea lost the only Champions League final it reached — 4-0 to Barcelona in 2021.

"Cat is one of the most intelligent, creative attacking players in the world who I think will blossom in this Chelsea team," manager Emma Hayes said. 

"She brings a great deal of flair, European experience, and an unbelievable winning mentality."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

