Lamine Yamal's Spain Is Out To End Lionel Messi And Argentina's World Cup Reign

NEW YORK — Will Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final mark the coronation of Lionel Messi-era Argentina as the best national team of all time? Or will Spain’s next-greatest generation take a huge step toward claiming that title for itself?

It’s a dream finale between two iconic soccer powers.

With Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni leading the way, La Albiceleste have filled the proud soccer country’s trophy cabinet over the past five years, winning two Copa Américas, one Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup. Should Argentina prevail on Sunday, it would stand alone as the only team ever to claim back-to-back-to-back-to-back world and continental titles. Only it and Spain’s iconic 2008-2012 squad have ever three-peated.

This version of La Roja is just getting started.

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal and Pau Cubarsi during the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal match against France. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We're trying to do the same, to try to show the world that we can be the best team," Spain captain Rodri said during Friday’s pre-World Cup final press conference in Midtown Manhattan, a few miles east of 81,000-seat New York New Jersey Stadium, the site of Sunday’s championship.

The reigning European champs are well on their way.

In addition to beating England to the silverware at Euro 2024, they won the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and finished second in 2021 and 2025, enough to be named FIFA’s team of the year in the latter.

Yet it still feels surprising that the pre-tournament favorites to win this World Cup dispatched mighty France so easily to reach their first finale since 2010, when La Roja won the competition for the only time in history.

While Argentina’s late comebacks throughout the knockout stage have enchanted, Spain has been ruthlessly, almost boringly efficient. It's allowed just one goal, to Belgium in the quarterfinals, in seven outings on the way to Sunday’s decider.

It’s a battle of styles; the seemingly unflappable Spaniards against the ferocious, battle-tested Argentines; of champions, European and South American; of history, as the two countries have long been linked through language and fútbol; and by legacy.

Argentina can become the first nation to repeat as World Cup winners since Pele-led Brazil, La Albliceleste’s chief nemesis, did it more than six decades ago.

In what most expect will be the last World Cup match the astonishing 39-year-old Messi ever plays, he’ll either A. triumph and further cement his status as the sport’s undisputed GOAT, or B. symbolically pass the torch to 19-year-old fellow Barcelona product Lamine Yamal.

Yamal, Spain's best player and Messi’s most obvious successor as the leading man for the people's game, is still waiting for his breakout match at his maiden World Cup.

This World Cup final could be a passing of the torch to Lamine Yamal from Lionel Messi. (Photos by Charly TRIBALLEAU and Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

If it comes on Sunday in front of an audience of billions, Yamal will instantly become immortal, too. Yet La Roja has other threats.

"It's not just Lamine," veteran Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez said on Friday. "They have huge depth. They work for each other. They're in the final for a reason."

Still, none of these Spanish players have won a World Cup. Seventeen of Argentina’s 26-man squad received winners medals four years ago in Qatar. Despite this significant experience gap, Rodri claims to be unfazed.

"We've been gradually growing," he said. "Our team has matured in the past few years. I said this back in the days that this generation was going to be very successful, and that the road was towards the greatest achievement for a footballer: lifting the World Cup."

Rodri and his teammates celebrate after the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against France. (Photo by AJ Johnson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The Xavi and Andrés Iniesta-led 2010 team serves as this La Roja side’s inspiration. They proved that Spain could win the most coveted trophy there is.

"They had the mentality of going after something that, back in the day, seemed impossible for our country — lifting the World Cup," said Rodri. "That’s what they did — they had the determination. That’s what I learned from that generation."

All these layers set Sunday's matinée up as an instant classic, a must-watch. Somehow, Spain and Argentina haven’t met in a competitive match in 60 years. This one could be talked about for longer than that.

"On Sunday we will watch a great show, two great national teams, two super teams," Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente said. "I think that it's going to be an amazing final, and that good football will rule over everything else."