Ronaldo On Facing Messi At World Cup: 'It Would Be Top'

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal took another step toward trying to win its first ever World Cup – which could still include a potential clash against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

But a lot still needs to happen before we potentially see two of the greatest players of all-time share the pitch once again.

Ronaldo scored twice in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in group-stage action, which sets up a pivotal match on Saturday against Colombia in Miami to settle who'll win Group K.

Whoever wins the group could face Messi and Argentina (winners of Group J) in a potential quarterfinal clash on July 11 in Kansas City. Of course, both teams would need to win their respective Round of 16 and Round of 32 games.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo was asked after the win over Uzbekistan about playing Messi down the road.

"It would be ’top’ but what's more important is today. To try and win the group and prepare for what is coming. We are going to have a tough game vs. Colombia. But the main objective was to get through the group and we did it. I played well, I helped the team, the team is doing well, and we’ll keep going."

Messi has five goals in the race for the Golden Boot, given to the tournament's top goalscorer. Messi is also top of the list of all-time World Cup goalscorers with 18 – compared to Ronaldo's 10. Both players have now participated in six World Cup tournaments, with Ronaldo having scored in all of them. Messi didn't score in the 2010 edition.

Across both domestic and international competitions, the duo have faced each other 36 times, including friendlies. In official competitive matches, Messi leads the head-to-head tally with 16 wins to Ronaldo’s 11. They have never faced each other at the World Cup – the only major trophy that has eluded Ronaldo across his career.