Ronaldo vs. Messi at the World Cup: How And Where Can It Happen?
Ronaldo vs. Messi at the World Cup: How And Where Can It Happen?

Updated Dec. 5, 2025 4:25 p.m. ET

Can the two GOATs meet? 

Lionel Messi is looking for his second World Cup title and his third appearance in a final of soccer's biggest tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to reach his first ever final. 

Here's how it can happen and where the potential clash could occur next summer. 

First, Messi and Argentina will need to win Group J. Those opponents include:

  • June 16: vs. Algeria
  • June 22: vs. Austria
  • June 27: vs. Jordan

On the flip side, Ronaldo and Portugal will need to win Group K. Those opponents include

  • June 16: vs. DR Congo/Jamaica/ New Caledonia (winner of intercontential playoff path 1)
  • June 23: vs. Colombia
  • June 27: vs. Uzbekistan

From there, both Argentina and Portugal will need to reach the quarterfinals, which means both teams need to win their respective Round of 16 and Round of 32 opponents. 

That will then set up a potential clash in the quarterfinals of soccer's biggest names in Kansas City, Mo., at Arrowhead Stadium on July 11 – home of the NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. You can expect plenty of star power then. 

