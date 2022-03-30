FIFA Men's World Cup Soccer odds: U.S. Men's National Team's chances in Qatar 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the United States Men's National Team qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the next big event is coming up Friday – the World Cup draw.

Here's everything you need to know about the soccer World Cup in Qatar, including the odds to win it all (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

The draw is set for 4 p.m. GMT (12 p.m. ET) on Friday in Doha, Qatar. The tournament schedule is expected to be released later Friday.

FOX Sports explains how the World Cup draw works.

Here are the pre-tournament odds via FOX Bet for teams who have qualified:

Brazil +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

France +600 (bet $10 to win $70)

England +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Spain +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Germany +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Belgium +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Argentina +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

Portugal +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Netherlands +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Denmark +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Uruguay +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Croatia +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Serbia +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Poland +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Switzerland +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

Mexico +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260) *

Senegal +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Japan +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

United States +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510) *

Ecuador +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)

Canada +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Cameroon +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Qatar +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Morocco +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

South Korea +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010)

Saudi Arabia +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Iran +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Ghana +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Tunisia N/A

* pending final qualifying match, odds through 3/30/3022

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil is the pretournament favorite, according to FOX Bet.

Two-time champion France is the second pretournament favorite, following by England and Spain.

FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre said the United States must find a player or two who can consistently put the ball in the back of the net. Christian Pulisic recorded a hat trick in the 5-1 win over Panama in a World Cup qualifying match Sunday.

"There's still a glaring hole at striker," McIntyre said. "Jesus Ferreira scored in Sunday's 5-1 rout of Panama, but that's the only time a center forward has found the net since Ricardo Pepi scored twice against Jamaica in October – an eight-match drought.

"The US has gotten goals from its fullbacks, central defenders and wingers. That's great. But teams that make a deep World Cup runs usually have an elite specialist up top who can convert his chances, which don't come often at the highest level. The Americans have eight months to find one."

For background, here are the previous 10 finalists of the World Cup (host country in parenthesis):

2018 (Russia) France over Croatia

2014 (Brazil) Germany over Argentina

2010 (South Africa) Spain over Netherlands

2006 (Germany) Italy over France

2002 (South Korea/Japan) Brazil over Germany

1998 (France) France over Brazil

1994 (United States) Brazil over Italy

1990 (Italy) West Germany over Argentina

1986 (Mexico) Argentina over West Germany

1982 (Spain) Italy over West Germany

And here are the countries who have won World Cups:

Brazil 5

Italy 4

Germany 4

France 2

Uruguay 2

Argentina 2

England 1

Spain 1

If you feel like throwing down a few bucks down on the World Cup, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

