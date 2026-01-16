Kylian Mbappe Out Indefinitely After Premature Return From Knee Injury

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly insisting that he does not want to return to action until fully fit following a knee injury, meaning the France international could be absent for Los Blancos' match at home to Levante in La Liga this Sunday. The 27-year-old returned early to make his first appearance of 2026 as a substitute as Real lost in the final of the Supercopa de Espana 3-2 to Barcelona, but does not want to 'take any risks' on his fitness moving forward.

Mbappe to sit out for Real Madrid until fully fit

Reported by L’Equipe, Mbappe is said to be ‘probably out’ for Levante and ‘uncertain’ for the meeting with Monaco which follows in the Champions League, as he aims only to return when he feels completely ‘free of discomfort’ in his left knee. While this is not believed to be too far away, Real Madrid may have to do without their top scorer for the time being.

Mbappe had an MRI scan on his knee on December 31 and cut the recommended length of unavailability in half by playing eleven days later in the Supercopa final, which Los Blancos lost to their arch-rivals Barca in what would be the final nail in the coffin for former head coach Xabi Alonso. New boss Alvaro Arbeloa has fared no better thus far, losing 3-2 to second division outfit Albacete in the Copa del Rey in a highly concerning opening match in charge on Wednesday, with Mbappe absent from the squad.

Mbappe has 'no regrets' as Arbeloa makes availability claim

Mbappe is said to have ‘no regrets’ regarding his decision to play in the Supercopa final considering the magnitude of the game. But he will not take further risks over his fitness with an important spring period coming up, particularly ahead of the World Cup which he will hope to win for the second time with France in the summer.

Despite reports that Mbappe will not be fit to face Levante this weekend, Real Madrid boss Arbeloa confirmed in his press conference that his star man will at least be in the squad to face the side 19th in La Liga.

"He’s better and he’ll be in the squad," Arbeloa told reporters without elaborating any further.

'I am responsible' - Arbeloa speaks on shock Albacete defeat

Arbeloa continued in his press conference: "I’m not unaware of everything that’s being said, and obviously, if anyone wants my words to be a criticism of Xabi, they’re not going to find them. They’ll be very wrong. What happened in Albacete was a lack of ideas, of play, of fitness… of many things for which I am responsible. There will only be one person responsible, and that’s the Real Madrid coach. With Antonio Pintus, we will work to get the players back to their best in every aspect.

"The players who were available for the Albacete match were called up; those who weren’t selected were at risk of injury. When I wanted to acknowledge Vini’s effort, it was because I knew where he’d been coming from: a very tough week, a lot of hard work. It wasn’t just his willingness, but also the performance he delivered.

"I’m not saying that those who stayed didn’t want to come, quite the opposite. Everyone who was available came with us. I decided I didn’t want to take any risks and I would do it again."

Mbappe to manage fitness ahead of important run

It will make interesting viewing to see if Arbeloa opts to use Mbappe against Levante on Saturday, which would appear to be against the player’s wishes if reports from France are to be believed.

Mbappe is said to believe it ‘was not the best idea’ to cut short his period of recovery and will monitor his condition before deciding when to return to action. It is likely that, save for a setback in his knee problem, we will see the Frenchman back in action before the end of the month. His former club Monaco are on the horizon in the Champions League on January 20, ahead of clashes with Villarreal and Benfica to see out the opening month of 2026.