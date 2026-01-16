USA's Lineup at 2026 FIFA World Cup? Alexi Lalas Makes His Predictions

Every day we get closer and closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. So what will the United States men's national team look like when it takes the field on June 12 in its opener against Group D opponent Paraguay?

U.S. 2026 FIFA World Cup Roster Predictions & American's Abroad | SOTU

FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas has his latest prediction on which players could start for USA manager Pochettino, which includes the team using a three-man defensive lineup (Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Miles Robinson) with two wingbacks in Sergino Dest and Antonee "Jedi" Robinson.

There has been plenty of discussion about which defensive lineup Pochettino could use in the summer. Last year, he switched to a three-man back line midway through September’s 2-0 loss to South Korea. Pochettino stuck with the three-man backline for the USA's next match, a 2-0 victory against Japan, and the two October games: a draw against Ecuador and a comeback win over Australia. In November, he shook things up again, reverting to four defenders in the year-ending wins over Paraguay and Uruguay.

Whether it is a three-man or four-man defensive lineup, expect Richards and Ream to be penciled in as starters as center backs. Richards just won the 2025 U.S. Male Soccer Player of the Year award in a year in which he broke through with the USA at the Gold Cup in the summer and helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

The midfield sees some familiar faces with Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, both veterans of the 2022 World Cup. McKennie remains in fine form as a productive box-to-box midfielder, with Adams providing a more defensive role. Tillman is more of an attacking midfielder on the right and really shined at the 2025 Gold Cup, scoring three goals in that tournament.

Up top, Folarin Balogun is deployed as a lone striker. That leaves Christian Pulisic in a playmaking left winger role. But as Lalas states, expect plenty of fluidity for Pulisic, who will be a key player to help the USA make a run at the World Cup.