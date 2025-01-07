FIFA Men's World Cup Neymar: Reuniting with Lionel Messi would be 'incredible,' 2026 World Cup 'my last chance' Published Jan. 7, 2025 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023, his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba followed him to Major League Soccer. Six months later, Luis Suárez joined in on the fun. Could Neymar be next?

"Who knows?" Neymar told CNN Sport. "Football is full of surprises."

The 32-year-old Brazilian superstar currently plays in the Saudi Pro League with Al-HIlal SFC after he agreed to join the club in August 2023 for a reported $300 million contract, but he's been limited to just seven games in two seasons due to injuries, including a significant knee injury that kept him from playing in Copa América.

Neymar's contract expires this summer, and while he's reiterated that he's happy in Saudi Arabia, he acknowledged that recreating the iconic "MSN" attacking trio with Neymar and Suárez in Miami would be "incredible."

"They are my friends," Neymar said. "We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio."

But Neymar has his sights set on a bigger benchmark for his career: making Brazil's roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"I want to be there," Neymar said. "I know this will be my last World Cup — my last shot, my last chance — and I will do everything I can to play in it."

Neymar last played for Brazil during World Cup qualifying in 2023. He had two goals and three assists in four matches. Neymar hasn't played for Al-Hilal since Dec. 7 due to a hamstring injury.

