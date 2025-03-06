FIFA Men's World Cup Neymar gets first Brazil call-up since 2023 for World Cup qualifiers vs. Argentina, Colombia Published Mar. 6, 2025 2:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former captain Neymar has been recalled by Brazil after an absence of almost 1 1/2 years.

The 33-year-old striker was included in the national squad by coach Dorival Junior on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month.

Neymar recently returned to action with Santos after an ACL injury in October 2023.

He left Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in January and signed a six-month contract with his boyhood club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil, fifth in South American qualifying, will host Colombia on March 20 and travel to leader Argentina five days later at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

"He played two matches at Santos for 90 minutes. He has also been spared in the last minutes of some matches," Júnior said. "Let's see how he performs in the run up to our matches."

FULL BRAZIL ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley, Leo Ortiz, Danilo (all Flamengo), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro).

Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Joelinton (Newcastle), Neymar (Santos).

Forwards: Estevao (Palmeiras), Joao Pedro (Brighton), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior (all Real Madrid), Savinho (Manchester City), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Neymar Brazil FIFA Men's World Cup

share