FIFA Men's World Cup
Neymar gets first Brazil call-up since 2023 for World Cup qualifiers vs. Argentina, Colombia
FIFA Men's World Cup

Neymar gets first Brazil call-up since 2023 for World Cup qualifiers vs. Argentina, Colombia

Published Mar. 6, 2025 2:51 p.m. ET

Former captain Neymar has been recalled by Brazil after an absence of almost 1 1/2 years.

The 33-year-old striker was included in the national squad by coach Dorival Junior on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month.

Neymar recently returned to action with Santos after an ACL injury in October 2023.

He left Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal in January and signed a six-month contract with his boyhood club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil, fifth in South American qualifying, will host Colombia on March 20 and travel to leader Argentina five days later at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

"He played two matches at Santos for 90 minutes. He has also been spared in the last minutes of some matches," Júnior said. "Let's see how he performs in the run up to our matches."

FULL BRAZIL ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley, Leo Ortiz, Danilo (all Flamengo), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro).

Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Joelinton (Newcastle), Neymar (Santos).

Forwards: Estevao (Palmeiras), Joao Pedro (Brighton), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior (all Real Madrid), Savinho (Manchester City), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Neymar
Brazil
FIFA Men's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes