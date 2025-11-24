MLS
USA's Matt Freese Helps NYCFC Set Up MLS East Final Showdown with Messi, Miami
USA's Matt Freese Helps NYCFC Set Up MLS East Final Showdown with Messi, Miami

Published Nov. 24, 2025 11:22 a.m. ET

NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese had five saves to help beat the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Sunday night to win the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

Thanks to Freese's efforts, NYCFC will now take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the East final for a chance to clinch a spot in the MLS Cup final on Dec. 6. Freese continues to have a breakout year as he has solidified his spot as the U.S. men's starting goalkeeper ahead of the 2026 World Cup. 

Maxi Moralez opened the scoring in the 27th minute and New York City FC 

Philadelphia, which won the 2025 Supporters Shield, lost at Subaru Park for just the second time this season.

On the counter-attack, Moralez perfectly timed his run onto a ball played ahead by Nicolas Fernandez and beat goalkeeper Andre Blake with a rolling shot from the center of the area the slipped inside the left post.

Blake had two saves, which included a diving stop of a shot by Fernández from beyond midfield in the 55th minute. Blake appeared to have injured his hamsting on the play and was replaced by Andrew Rick — finished with a save — in the 60th.

The Union outshot NYCFC 9-3 in the first half and 20-6 overall.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

