English Premier League
Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool beats 10-man Everton, 2-0
English Premier League

Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool beats 10-man Everton, 2-0

Published Oct. 21, 2023 11:16 a.m. ET

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool needed two late goals by Mohamed Salah to get past 10-man Everton 2-0 in the Premier League in a Merseyside derby dominated by refereeing decisions on Saturday.

Ashley Young picked up what appeared to be a soft yellow card in the 18th minute then was sent off in the 37th for another foul on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, handing the hosts a numerical advantage at Anfield.

That was the 23rd red card handed out in a Merseyside derby in the Premier League era — more than in any other fixture — and it could easily have been 24 when Ibrahima Konate, already on a yellow, avoided another after pulling back Everton striker Beto.

"Ibrahima could have gone, yes," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Konate was immediately substituted by Klopp, Everton manager Sean Dyche raged on the sidelines and he endured more frustration when Diaz's cross struck the outstretched right arm of substitute Michael Keane in the area.

Salah dispatched the penalty in front of The Kop in the 75th minute for his sixth league goal and added another following a counterattack the eighth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool claimed a sixth win in nine matches this campaign.

"I liked a lot of moments and then the red card was pretty influential in the game," Klopp said. "I wanted us to be calm and ignore that we were one man up. It is difficult in the stands because it's like now you have to create with each possession and it took a while until we got chances."

Dyche said he was stunned that Konate stayed on the field.

"It's the bizarre nature of the modern game," he said. "How they, at 0-0, have 11 men on the pitch, I don't think anyone in the stands knows why — their manager certainly didn't because he took the player off straightaway."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes