Mohamed Salah to MLS? The Latest on the Liverpool Legend's Potential Next Move
Mohamed Salah is reportedly unlikely to move to Major League Soccer at the end of the 2025-26 season, despite repeated links to various clubs. Both Chicago Fire and San Diego FC had been floated as destinations for the Egyptian, but both seem unlikely at this point, according to the Athletic. Salah announced he will depart Liverpool at the end of the season on Tuesday.
Leaving Liverpool after becoming an icon
Salah revealed in a video Tuesday afternoon that he will depart Liverpool at the end of the season. That came as something of a surprise, given the Egyptian had penned a two-year contract at the end of the 2024-25 campaign - his most successful individual season to date with the Reds. Since then, a number of clubs around the world have been linked with bringing in the winger at the end of the year.
Why MLS clubs have been ruled out
MLS clubs, though, are not among them. According to
Still, there could be other clubs in the mix. New York City FC reportedly 'won't rule out' an attempt.
Meanwhile, MLS Commissioner vouched for his signature at the SBJ Business of Soccer event in Atlanta:
"I couldn’t say that until he announced that he was leaving Liverpool," Garber said. "But what a great player he would be in MLS. And I think we would provide him with a great platform."
Saudi Pro League more likely
The Saudi Pro League, however, seems a more likely destination. Al-Ittihad offered nearly $200 million for Salah in 2023, but Liverpool turned down the bid. They are said to be in the hunt for a new star man after losing Karim Benzema last month. Al Qadsiah, who have moved to a 47,000 seater stadium, are supposedly also in contention. Many have pointed out that Salah, as the world's most prominent Muslim athlete, would be an ideal fit for the league.
His agent's words
Yet Salah's agent has publicly urged caution. Ramy Abbas, Salah's representative, took to X to say he didn't know where Salah would be playing next season - and urged fans to be wary of rumors linking him to other clubs.
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