Luis Suarez Explains Why He Re-Signed Alongside Lionel Messi At Inter Miami

Luis Suárez has opened up on his decision to sign a contract extension with Inter Miami, revealing that his "burning desire" to compete remains as strong as ever despite being 39 years old.

The Uruguayan legend, who remains a focal point of the Herons' attack alongside Lionel Messi, also addressed the tactical shifts that saw him briefly lose his starting spot under former coach Javier Mascherano.

Accepting a reduced role under Mascherano

The veteran forward faced an unfamiliar situation during the 2025 MLS playoffs when he was relegated to the bench by Mascherano.

Following a suspension in the first round against Nashville SC, Suárez found himself watching from the sidelines, a period that the striker admits was a test of his patience and professionalism.

"Obviously, at the time, Mascherano spoke to me about it and explained the situation. I understood it and accepted it without any issues," Suárez told reporters on Wednesday.

"Of course, when you start getting fewer and fewer minutes on the pitch, you inevitably ask yourself why? What is the reason? Especially since the minutes when I was playing weren't exactly bad performances.

"But, well, those are decisions you just have to accept. My job was to keep working hard day in and day out, trying to prove that I deserved a bit more playing time."

Finding inner peace through the struggle

Despite the frustration of playing a supporting role, the former Barcelona and Liverpool star believes the experience helped him grow emotionally at this late stage of his career.

Suárez entered the 2026 campaign as a substitute before eventually reclaiming his place in the XI under interim manager Guillermo Hoyos, already contributing

"Like any player's career, not just mine, it goes through ups and downs. There are times when you feel great, and times when you feel off," Suarez explained.

"There was the suspension, followed by the period of not playing, that whole experience actually led me to become calmer in a certain sense, I never went out and spoke. Then, obviously, when you get back to playing, you start feeling like yourself again, you feel happy and involved, which is what you always want, and you regain your confidence.

"But these are the ups and downs that every player goes through, and I've certainly experienced plenty of them throughout my career."

The motivation behind the 2026 extension

Suárez officially committed his future to the South Florida club by signing a one-year extension in December.

While many expected the iconic striker to wind down his career, his performances alongside Messi have proven that his instinct in front of goal remains world-class, fueled by a competitive fire that refuses to go out.

"The decision comes from the realization that you still have a little bit left in the tank, that the desire to keep competing is still there," Suarez said regarding his new deal.

"And, well, you can see it out on the pitch - I still get frustrated by defeats and misplaced passes and you still savor those moments when you manage to score. I still have that adrenaline, that burning desire to keep playing."

Relationship with fellow striker German Berterame

Suarez has dismissed rumors of friction following German Berterame’s arrival, choosing instead to embrace a mentorship role under interim boss Hoyos.

"My objective is simply to help anyone who joins the team," Suarez noted, praising Berterame’s physical attributes and emphasizing their fantastic relationship.

The veteran striker insisted that regardless of how many new forwards arrive, he remains committed to supporting his teammates and helping them grow.