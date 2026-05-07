Former Italy Star Cassano Shares Messi's Retirement Plans After Miami Visit

Antonio Cassano has revealed Lionel Messi's retirement timeline after meeting the Argentina icon in Florida.

Despite approaching his 39th birthday, the Inter Miami superstar appears to have no immediate intention of hanging up his boots as he eyes further success in MLS and potentially on the international stage.

A private meeting in Miami

Former Italy international Cassano recently visited Inter Miami’s training base, where he spent significant time with Messi and his family.

The encounter left a lasting impression on the former Real Madrid and Roma forward, who admitted to being starstruck by the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner despite his own illustrious career in Europe.

Speaking on the Viva El Futbol podcast, Cassano detailed the warmth of the reception he received in Florida.

"He spent an hour and 40 minutes with me and my family. We talked about many things. He treated me in a way I never expected. He’s the only person that, when I see him, I can’t speak, I can’t say anything," Cassano revealed.

The GOAT's humble perspective

During their conversation, Cassano made sure to remind Messi of his standing in the game.

He asked the Argentine legend: "Leo, do you even realize that you are the greatest player the history of soccer has ever seen?" However, the response from the World Cup winner highlighted the humble nature that has defined his career outside of the pitch.

Messi dismissed the need for rankings or individual validation, telling Cassano: "Antonio, whether I’m the No. 1, No. 2, No. 5, No. 10 or No. 15, what difference does it make to me? It changes nothing for me. I don’t listen to whether I’m first, second or third. I have passion and love for soccer."

How many years are left for Messi?

The most significant takeaway from the meeting was Messi's admission regarding his physical condition and his desire to keep playing.

While fans have been speculating about his retirement since he moved to MLS, the forward seems energized by his current environment and his love for the sport.

Messi told Cassano: "I can play three or four more years. I do it for the love of soccer, I enjoy it."

With a contract at Inter Miami that already runs through December 31, 2028, these comments suggest that the Argentine could potentially remain active until he is 41 years old, covering the duration of his stay in the United States and perhaps even beyond.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup

While Messi's commitment to Inter Miami seems firm, the question of his international future with Argentina remains a topic of intense debate.

Although he hasn't officially confirmed his participation in the 2026 World Cup, fans are expecting him to be the first name in manager Lionel Scaloni's squad list once again as Argentina defend their global crown in North America.