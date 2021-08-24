MLS MLS All-Star Game 2021: How to watch, start, channel and more from MLS vs. Liga MX 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 25th edition of the MLS All-Star Game is pulling out all the stops.

It kicked off Tuesday with the MLS Skills Challenge on FS1. Liga MX emerged victorious in a five-part, back-and-forth contest (more on that below).

The Skills Challenge will be followed by the crown jewel matchup of the MLS All-Stars vs. the Liga MX All-Stars at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on FS1.

It's sure to be unlike any event the United States has seen before, and there is a lot to know before the ball is kicked off in Los Angeles.

Let's get you up to speed.

Who is playing?

As mentioned, MLS is going for gusto in this silver jubilee of the All-Star Game. Rather than pitting Western Conference against Eastern Conference or the league's All-Stars against a European opponent ⁠— as has been done in years past ⁠— the 2021 edition will be a clash of All-Stars from North America's two biggest soccer leagues.

MLS will field a team made up of the best from their league in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, Liga MX, the premier soccer league in Mexico, has sent a roster of their All-Stars.

The spectacle is more than a year and a half in the making, as the official announcement of the tournament between league All-Stars came down in November 2019. Originally scheduled for last summer, the event was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Of course, rumors of an interleague clash had been bandied about far before it became official. Now, that rumor has become reality, and reality has fueled more rumors. Specifically, is this MLS vs. Liga MX exhibition paving the way for a regional super league?

Mum's the word so far from officials in both leagues, but as FOX Sports columnist Martin Rogers pointed out, the opportunity ⁠— financial and otherwise ⁠— might be too big for either entity to pass up.

For now, fans can enjoy this week's festivities between MLS and Liga MX while envisioning a future in which these kinds of games are a weekly occurrence.

What did I miss in the Skills Challenge?

This eventful showcase featured five different contests and a whole lot of action.

The MLS team took the lead in the first contest, the Shooting Challenge.

Liga MX bounced back with a victory in the Touch Challenge.

The Cross and Volley Challenge really brought out the fireworks.

Liga MX took control of the contest with a dominant showing in the Passing Challenge.

And in the final event, Jonathan Rodriguez delivered in the Crossbar Challenge to close it out for Liga MX.

Where is the All-Star Game being held?

Located just outside of downtown Los Angeles, Banc of California Stadium, home of Los Angeles FC and the NWSL's Angel City FC starting next year, will host the All-Star Game.

Opened on April 18, 2018, the stadium was built on the site of the since-demolished Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, adjacent to the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This is the second time the MLS event has been held in the Los Angeles area. In 2003, the All-Star Game was played in Carson, California, home of the LA Galaxy.

How can I watch?

Coverage of the main event starts at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on FS1. Those looking to stream the game at home or on the go can watch via the FOX Sports app or through additional streaming devices upon authentication.

Which players should I keep an eye on?

Considering it's a battle between two leagues' worth of All-Stars, you can't really go wrong!

The starting XIs have yet to be revealed, but fans voted for midfielder Cristian Roldan of the Seattle Sounders (and the U.S. men's national team) to wear the captain's armband. It's safe to assume MLS All-Stars manager Bob Bradley will be jotting Roldan's name on his list of starters.

But All-Star Games are all about fireworks, and the MLS side will likely lean on the likes of Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders) and Nani (Orlando City SC) to pop the ball into the back of the net.

On the Liga MX side, Juan Reynoso has a plethora of options at his disposal. Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) and Jonathan Rodríguez (Cruz Azul) will be a pair of names to keep an eye out for along the attacking line for the Liga MX All-Stars.

Guillermo Ochoa (América) could present a challenge for the MLS All-Stars, as the Mexican national team's No. 1 goalkeeper boasts more than 100 appearances for El Tri.

No matter which players make the initial team sheet, there's going to be plenty of firepower up and down both lineups.

