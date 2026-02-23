MLS
Seattle Sounders Pounce Past Colorado Rapids in MLS Season Opener
Seattle Sounders Pounce Past Colorado Rapids in MLS Season Opener

Updated Feb. 23, 2026 12:47 a.m. ET

Paul Rothrock had a goal and an assist after replacing an injured Jordan Morris early in the first half and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 in a rainy season opener on Sunday night.

Seattle lost Morris to a noncontact injury in the 8th minute and Rothrock had a hand in staking the Sounders to a 1-0 lead seven minutes later when he hustled to keep the ball in play, setting up a header by Albert Rusnak for a long nifty assist.

Hassani Dotson appeared to score three minutes later in his Sounders debut but had it waved off for a foul after a video review. Dotson signed as a free agent after seven seasons with Minnesota United.

The Rapids' Noah Cobb had a red card downgraded to yellow after another video review in the 30th minute to keep the match at even strength.

Dotson took a blow to the head and was replaced by 18-year-old Snyder Brunell in the 15th of 16 minutes of stoppage time as the 1-0 lead held at halftime. Brunell made three starts in six appearances last season, scoring two goals.

Colorado had four players tagged with yellow cards in the first half after new coach Matt Wells said that he wanted the Rapids be more aggressive. Wells replaced Chris Armas after two seasons when he failed to lead the club to the playoffs last year after a first-round exit in Armas' first season.

Rothrock used assists from Jesus Ferreira and Osaze De Rosario in the 62nd minute to score an insurance goal. It was his 11th goal in 65 career appearances.

Andrew Thomas finished with four saves and claimed his fourth clean sheet in his 26th career start for Seattle in league play. Sounders mainstay Stefan Frei moves to a backup role this season.

Zack Steffen saved three shots to begin his third season with Colorado.

The Sounders won't play another match at home until April 12 due to stadium updates ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Up next

Seattle: At Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

