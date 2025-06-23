FIFA Men's World Cup Happy Birthday, Messi! Top World Cup, Copa America moments from his big day Published Jun. 24, 2025 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi turns 38 on Tuesday and the greatest to ever do it has gifted fans with some incredible feats on the pitch throughout the years.

With the Inter Miami star's birthday falling on June 24, he's often on duty with Argentina during his big day. As such, some of his biggest games at the World Cup and Copa América happen around that date. And not all of them are the happiest of times.

As we celebrate yet another year of Messi, let's look back at his most memorable birthday moments:



2006: World Cup (Germany)

Age: 19

What a way to celebrate your 19th birthday! Messi actually made his World Cup debut as an 18-year-old phenom in a group stage game against Serbia & Montenegro on June 16, scoring his first goal ever at the tournament. But on the day he turned 19, Messi played 36 minutes in the 2-1 win over Mexico in the Round of 16. Days later, he could only watch as an unused sub as Argentina fell to Germany in the quarterfinals.

Wearing the number that coincided with his age, Lionel Messi celebrated his birthday vs. Mexico at the 2006 World Cup. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)





2010: World Cup (South Africa)

Age: 23

Not the most memorable summer in terms of performances. Appearing in his second World Cup, Messi celebrated his birthday in between two Argentina wins. Coached by the late Diego Maradona, Argentina defeated Greece 2-0 in its last group stage game two days before Messi turned 23. Three days later, the Albiceleste beat Mexico in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals. Messi had no goals (the only World Cup in which he didn't score) during the tournament and Argentina were bounced out by Germany once again.

From one ‘El Diez’ to another. Argentina coach Diego Maradona looks on as Lionel Messi plays at the 2010 World Cup. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)





2014: World Cup (Brazil)

Age: 27

Before his third World Cup, Messi famously declared one wish for his 27th birthday – to finally win it all. So on the day before his actual cumpleaños, Messi scored two goals against Nigeria in a June 25 group stage win and it seemed his wish would come to fruition. Alas, another loss to Germany (this time in the actual final on July 14) ensured that his wish would stay unfulfilled.

Lionel Messi walks past the World Cup trophy after losing the final to Germany in 2014. (Photo by Chengdu Economic Daily/VCG via Getty Images)





2015: Copa América (Chile)

Age: 28

A most tense birthday as Messi prepared to turn 28 and take on Colombia on June 26 in the Copa América quarterfinals. Argentina needed penalties to advance and eventually reached the July 4 final against hosts Chile. But Messi's luck ran out as Chile pulled off the upset and left him another year without a major trophy.

Lionel Messi's trophyless streak with Argentina continued with the 2015 Copa América loss to Chile. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

2016: Copa América Centenario (USA)

Age: 29

Ever feel like some birthdays are repeats of previous ones? No doubt this one did for Messi. Two days after turning 29, he and Argentina lost to Chile again in the Copa America final on June 26 on penalties. Three years straight in a major final, and three defeats. After the heartbreaker in East Rutherford, N.J., Messi announced his retirement from international duty. Luckily, he would reverse his decision just two months later in August.

Lionel Messi shocked the world when he retired from Argentina duty after the 2016 Copa America. Luckily for the world, he came back. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)





2018: World Cup (Russia)

Age: 31

Yet another disappointing birthday for Messi on the pitch. Just days before, Argentina had suffered a 3-0 loss to Croatia on June 21 – their heaviest defeat in a World Cup group stage game since 1958. More concerning was the image of Messi looking stressed and seemingly suffering a headache before that game. Then, two days after turning 31, Messi looked to be in better spirits at the team's 2-1 win over Nigeria – in which he scored his only goal of the tournament.

The weight of another World Cup seemingly affected Lionel Messi at the 2018 edition in Russia. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

2021: Copa América (Brazil)

Age: 34

A birthday celebration worthy of a trophy! The 2020 edition of the Copa América had been delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to Brazil. It was there that Messi, after turning 34 during the group-stage phase of the tournament, guided Argentina to its first Copa trophy since 1993. And with Messi finally claiming his first major piece of silverware with Argentina, it was a summer to remember.

Lionel Messi's first major trophy with Argentina came at the 2021 Copa América. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)



2024: Copa América (USA)

Age: 38

After winning the World Cup during the winter of 2022 in Qatar, the next major tournament for Messi to celebrate with his Argentina teammates was at the 2024 Copa América. With several ornate cakes adorned with sparklers and a replica World Cup trophy at the team's hotel in New Jersey, the Albiceleste had plenty to celebrate at the captain's 38th birthday bash. Repeating as Copa América champions also didn't hurt the party.

Lionel Messi enjoys some birthday celebrations at the 2024 Copa América. (Photo by Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images)

