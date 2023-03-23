Kane breaks Rooney's England scoring record with goal No. 54
Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney's England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team.
Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a European Championship qualifier against Italy on Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
The penalty was assigned following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a cross.
Kane then stepped up to the spot and sent Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way as he drilled a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute. It put England ahead 2-0 going into the break.
Rooney played for England from 2003 to 2018, while Kane made his England debut in 2015.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Ali Krieger, two-time World Cup champion, to retire after NWSL season
- England, Italy are rivals seeking redemption as Euro 2024 qualifiers kick-off
- Folarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt Turner
- Cristiano Ronaldo says he's 'a better man' after woes at Man United, World Cup 2022
- USMNT captain Tyler Adams out indefinitely with hamstring injury
- Tim Weah to miss USMNT Nations League matches due to head injury
- Has 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNT
- Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'
- USMNT has kept 'open dialogue' with dual national striker Folarin Balogun
- Cristiano Ronaldo says he's 'a better man' after woes at Man United, World Cup 2022Folarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt TurnerKylian Mbappé named France's new captain by coach Didier Deschamps
- Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil retires at 34Europe's top teams get ready to start Euro 2024 qualifyingLionel Messi mobbed by fans while out at dinner in Argentina
- Hervé Renard will reportedly coach France women's team at 2023 World CupHas 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan HuntTim Weah to miss USMNT Nations League matches due to head injury
- Cristiano Ronaldo says he's 'a better man' after woes at Man United, World Cup 2022Folarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt TurnerKylian Mbappé named France's new captain by coach Didier Deschamps
- Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil retires at 34Europe's top teams get ready to start Euro 2024 qualifyingLionel Messi mobbed by fans while out at dinner in Argentina
- Hervé Renard will reportedly coach France women's team at 2023 World CupHas 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan HuntTim Weah to miss USMNT Nations League matches due to head injury