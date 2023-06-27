United States Juventus reportedly completes transfer deal to acquire Tim Weah Updated Jun. 27, 2023 12:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tim Weah is on the move.

The United States men's national team forward is heading to Juventus on a €12 million transfer fee from Ligue 1 club Lille , according to reports. The deal has been in the works for at least a week as Weah reportedly agreed to terms on a personal contract with Juventus already. The contract is reportedly a five-year deal that will keep Weah under Juventus' control through the summer of 2028.

Weah, 23, played the last four seasons with Lille, joining the club in 2019 after a stint with PSG and a loan tenure with Celtic. He made 107 total caps during his time with Lille, primarily playing full-back and wing back during his time with the French club. Weah has typically been a winger during his time with USMNT. He scored eight total goals in his time with Lille and had two assists this past season.

With the transfer, Weah will join fellow USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie on the Bianconeri. McKennie's future with Juventus has been in question in recent weeks as Serie A rival Roma reportedly has the American on its radar, but Juventus is "reluctant" to sell the midfielder. McKennie recently re-joined Juventus after a 19-game loan to Leeds United .

If McKennie stays with Juventus, he and Weah will look to get the club back to the top of the Serie A standings as it finished seventh this past season in part because of a 10-point deduction due to alleged false accounting.

Weah, the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah , was born in Brooklyn and spent his childhood in New York and Pembroke Pines, Florida. He joined PSG's youth team in 2014 and was officially called up to the men's national senior team in 2018, making his debut shortly after his 18th birthday.

Weah quickly became a sensation for the United States, scoring a goal in one of his first international matches to become the fourth-youngest American to score in an international match. His role with the team has continued to elevate over the years, starting all four games for the United States during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored the team's opening goal of the tournament against Wales and has four goals in 31 international appearances.

