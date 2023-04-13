FIFA Men's World Cup
James Rodríguez released by Greek club Olympiakos
FIFA Men's World Cup

James Rodríguez released by Greek club Olympiakos

Updated Apr. 13, 2023 2:54 p.m. ET

Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodríguez was released by Olympiakos on Thursday, a day after the club was knocked out of the Greek Cup.

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player joined the Greek club last September and scored five goals in 23 appearances this season. Rodríguez's rise to prominence came after he won the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

"Olympiakos FC and James Rodríguez have decided to terminate their cooperation," the club said in a statement. "James will always be part of our club and a member of the ‘red-and-white’ family. We want to thank him for his service, and we wish him every success in the future."

Rodríguez released a statement on Twitter following his release.

"I would like to thank everyone for all the time that we have spent together," Rodríguez tweeted. "Although we are going our separate ways, I feel that I will always be a member and welcomed in the family of the great port Piraeus. I wish all the best to Olympiacos and every success in the future.

Olympiakos is six points behind joint leaders Panathinaikos and AEK Athens in the Greek league and lost to AEK 4-2 on aggregate in the Greek Cup semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top FOX Sports Stories:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
James Rodriguez
Colombia
share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Exclusive: Kevin Durant knows you think he's too sensitive, but 'it's not just a me thing'
Exclusive: Kevin Durant knows you think he's too sensitive, but 'it's not just a me thing'
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes