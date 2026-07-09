How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Quarterfinal Opener

Day 29 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opens the quarterfinals, as Kylian Mbappé's France faces Morocco, the surprise 2022 semifinalist, in Boston. Mbappé and Michael Olise lead an explosive French attack that has outscored opponents 14-2 across five matches, while Morocco leans on B. Diaz's playmaking and knockout-round resilience in its bid to reach the final four again. The match airs on FOX, with the game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Thursday, July 9

France vs. Morocco

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA

France enters unbeaten in five matches, having outscored opponents 14-2, with three group-stage wins in Group I followed by a 3-0 win over Sweden in the round of 32 and a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16. Kylian Mbappé's seven goals trail only Lionel Messi's in the Golden Boot Race. Messi has eight goals. Michael Olise's five assists lead all players.

Morocco finished second in Group C, escaped a penalty-shootout scare against the Netherlands in the round of 32, then routed Canada 3-0 in the round of 16, with B. Diaz's four assists among the tournament's best as Morocco looks to reach a second straight World Cup semifinal.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

France

Morocco

France ‘hasn’t been tested’ ahead of their match with Morocco, Are they on upset alert? | FTF France plays Morocco tomorrow, and it will be their first real test in the World Cup according to FIFA rankings. Danny Parkins and Dax McCarty ask if France is on upset alert ahead of the quarterfinals. Plus, Al Harrington joins to discuss potential landing spots for LeBron James including the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

World Cup Scores Yesterday

No World Cup matches were played on Wednesday, July 8. The tournament was on a scheduled rest day between the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup