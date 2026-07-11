How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, Norway, England, More

Day 31 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings a pair of blockbuster quarterfinals, as Erling Haaland's Norway meets Harry Kane's England in Miami before Lionel Messi's Argentina faces Switzerland in Kansas City. Norway, powered by one of the tournament's top scorers in Haaland, looks to extend a surprise run, while England arrives in the quarterfinals after edging Mexico in the round of 16. In the nightcap, Messi and Argentina chase a semifinal berth against a Switzerland side that has yet to lose in regulation. Both matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Saturday, July 11

Norway vs. England

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL

Norway reached the quarterfinals after finishing runner-up in Group I and knocking off the Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32 and Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16. Erling Haaland is sitting one goal back from the Golden Boot Race lead with seven goals. England won Group L and has strung together knockout wins over DR Congo and Mexico, the latter a 3-2 thriller, behind Harry Kane's six goals. A spot in the semifinals in Atlanta is on the line.

Argentina vs. Switzerland

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Argentina swept Group J with three straight wins and has since edged Cape Verde 3-2 and Egypt 3-2 in the knockout rounds, with Lionel Messi co-leading the tournament at eight goals with France's Kylian Mbappé. Switzerland won Group B and advanced past Colombia on penalties in the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw, proving tough to break down all tournament.

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Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

Norway

England

Argentina

Switzerland

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup