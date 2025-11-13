FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland, Norway on Cusp of Qualification
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland, Norway on Cusp of Qualification

Updated Nov. 13, 2025 2:47 p.m. ET

Erling Haaland scored again and Norway moved even closer to qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998 by beating Estonia 4-1 in Oslo on Thursday.

The win virtually secures a spot for the high-scoring Norwegians in next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Norway has a vastly superior goal difference compared to second-placed Italy, which is six points behind in Group I. Italy plays at Moldova later Thursday.

If Italy fails to win that game, Norway will advance while Italy will have to settle for the playoffs where the four-time World Cup champion was shockingly eliminated in the past two editions. Norway travels to play Italy on Sunday.

All the goals came in the second half. Haaland scored twice in a six-minute span to increase the lead to 4-0 after Alexander Sørloth put the hosts 2-0 ahead shortly after the break.

Haaland has scored 14 of Norway’s European-best 33 goals in seven group-stage games. The Manchester City striker was born two years after Norway last reached the World Cup.

Later Thursday, France needs to beat Ukraine to qualify from Group D with a game to spare, and Portugal can also advance with a win at Ireland in Group F.

England, the first European nation to have secured qualification, plays Serbia in Group K.

Iceland won at Azerbaijan 2-0 in Group D earlier and Hungary took three points in a 1-0 victory at Armenia in Group F.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

