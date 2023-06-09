MLS
Galaxy star Chicharito will miss remainder of season with torn ACL
Galaxy star Chicharito will miss remainder of season with torn ACL

LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández has torn a ligament in his right knee.

The Galaxy confirmed the injury Friday. The Mexican star will have surgery soon, but the injury could end his season.

Hernández tore his ACL on a noncontact play Wednesday night in the first half of the Galaxy's loss to Real Salt Lake in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Hernández, who turned 35 last week, is in his fourth season with the Galaxy. He has two goals in 12 appearances this season after missing the first month of play with a hamstring injury.

Chicharito has scored 35 goals in the past two seasons combined for the Galaxy, who are off to a miserable start to this season. The team sits last in the overall MLS table at 3-9-3 while scoring just 13 goals in 15 league matches.

Hernández began his career with Chivas in his native Guadalajara before playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevilla. He became the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer when he joined the Galaxy in 2020.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

