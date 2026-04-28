FIFA Men's World Cup
FOX Sports Announces 2026 FIFA World Cup Match Commentators and Reporters
FIFA Men's World Cup

FOX Sports Announces 2026 FIFA World Cup Match Commentators and Reporters

Updated Apr. 29, 2026 12:28 p.m. ET

Iconic voices. Insightful commentators. And plenty of notable United States men's national team alums.

FOX Sports announced on Wednesday its FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast crew, composed of nine commentary teams, that will travel across North America calling all 104 matches on-location from every one of the tournament’s 16 host cities.

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer John Strong pairs with former U.S. men's national team standout and match analyst Stu Holden for their third consecutive men’s FIFA World Cup as the network’s lead broadcast booth. 

John Strong and Stu Holden (FOX Sports)

Famed broadcaster Ian Darke reunites with USA icon and match analyst Landon Donovan after first calling matches together four years ago with FOX Sports in Qatar.

Ian Darke and Landon Donovan (FOX Sports)

 In 2010, Darke captured the hearts of American soccer fans when he called Donovan’s revered injury-time World Cup goal for the U.S. against Algeria.

Relive Landon Donovan's last-minute MIRACLE goal against Algeria to advance in 2010 FIFA World Cup

Relive Landon Donovan's last-minute MIRACLE goal against Algeria to advance in 2010 FIFA World Cup

Additional U.S. Soccer notables serving as FOX Sports match analysts include Cobi Jones, Maurice Edu and Lori Lindsey. Jones and Edu (who also played for the U.S. men's national team at the World Cup) pair with new play-by-play announcers Mark Scott and Tyler Terens, while Lindsey (who played at the 2011 Women's World Cup) will be joined by veteran voice JP Dellacamera.

Dynamic announcer Derek Rae pairs with former England goalkeeper Robert Green, while celebrated commentator Darren Fletcher returns alongside venerable England midfielder Owen Hargreaves. Former England national team defender Warren Barton also joins esteemed announcer Jacqui Oatley. The Oatley-Barton booth also reunites this summer after also calling games four years ago in Qatar.  

Play-by-play announcer Ian Crocker and renowned defender and match analyst Danny Higginbotham round out the announcer pairings in their FOX Sports debuts. 

Match assignments will be announced before the tournament begins.

Joining those broadcast teams will be reporters Jenny Taft and Geoff Shreeves, in addition to a trio of new additions to the FOX Sports roster in Alex Aljoe, Katie Shanahan and Natalie Gedra. 

Seventeen-time Emmy Award-winning storyteller Tom Rinaldi also features on the network’s coverage as an at-large correspondent.  Additionally, former referees Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg serve as FOX Sports’ dedicated rules analysts delivering in-match analysis throughout the competition. 

These talented personalities will join a FOX Sports coverage team that already includes numerous legends of the game. Earlier this month, Netherlands great Clarence Seedorf and Mexico's all-time leading scorer Javier Hernández announced they will join FOX Sports for the World Cup. 

In March, global icon Zlatan Ibrahimović announced he will also be an analyst for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. France legend and World Cup winner Thierry Henry, who made his FOX Sports debut at the FIFA World Cup draw in December, will also be part of the network's broadcast crew this summer. Award-winning presenter and celebrated broadcaster Rebecca Lowe will make her FOX Sports debut this summer as one of the network’s hosts for the FIFA World Cup.

Commentary teams

Darren Fletcher – Owen Hargreaves

Derek Rae – Rob Green

Ian Crocker – Danny Higginbotham 

Ian Darke – Landon Donovan 

Jacqui Oatley – Warren Barton

John Strong – Stu Holden

JP Dellacamera – Lori Lindsey

Mark Scott – Cobi Jones

Tyler Terens – Maurice Edu

Reporters

Alex Aljoe

Geoff Shreeves

Jenny Taft 

Katie Shanahan

Natalie Gedra

At-Large

Tom Rinaldi

Rules Analysts

Dr. Joe Machnik

Mark Clattenburg

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

From June 11 through July 19, 2026, FOX Sports presents its largest World Cup production and broadcast slate to date featuring all 104 matches live across FOX (69) and FS1 (35) with every match live-streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App. 

All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

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