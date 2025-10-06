FIFA Men's World Cup Uzbekistan Hires Italy's Fabio Cannavaro For Debut World Cup Appearance Published Oct. 6, 2025 7:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

World Cup-winning captain and Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro has taken charge of Uzbekistan, leading the Asian underdogs into uncharted territory ahead of their first-ever World Cup campaign in 2026.

For a nation long on promise but short on global recognition, his arrival marks the beginning of an audacious new era built on ambition.

A new era for Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan have officially appointed Cannavaro as their head coach ahead of their first-ever World Cup finals appearance in 2026, marking a new chapter in the nation’s footballing story. Cannavaro, 52, steps in following the departure of Timur Kapadze, who guided the team to qualification after taking over midway through the campaign from Srecko Katanec, who resigned due to health reasons.

Uzbekistan’s qualification campaign was nothing short of exceptional - losing only once in 15 matches and securing 21 points from 10 games in the third round. Their consistency would have ensured qualification even if the World Cup had not expanded to 48 teams. For a nation that has long flirted with continental promise but fallen short on the global stage, Cannavaro’s arrival signals ambition and a move that blends experience and tactical rigor with Uzbekistan’s energetic and technical playing style.

Cannavaro’s road back to the dugout

Cannavaro’s appointment comes after a brief and turbulent spell with Dinamo Zagreb, where he managed just 14 matches before being dismissed in April 2025. Despite the short tenure, his return to management has been eagerly anticipated across Europe and Asia alike. A 2006 World Cup-winning captain and Ballon d’Or recipient, Cannavaro brings with him the mentality of an elite defender and leader. His coaching philosophy has evolved across diverse footballing landscapes, from Europe to the Middle East and Asia.

He will be joined by a trusted backroom team: Eugenio Albarella (assistant), Francesco Troise (fitness coach), and Antonio Chimenti (goalkeeping coach). Together, they form a unit designed to professionalise Uzbekistan’s preparation for their biggest challenge yet.

Tracing Cannavaro’s managerial journey

Cannavaro’s coaching career began in 2013 when he joined now Shabab Al Ahli as assistant manager. Working in the UAE Pro League, he quickly made an impression by helping the club clinch the UAE Pro League title and the UAE League Cup, marking a strong start to his post-playing career. His first major managerial breakthrough came with Tianjin Quanjian in China, where he guided the club to the China League One title in 2016, earning promotion to the Chinese Super League. Under his leadership, Tianjin finished third in their debut top-flight campaign, a remarkable achievement that earned him the Chinese Football Association Coach of the Year award in 2017.

Cannavaro’s success caught the attention of Guangzhou Evergrande, where he enjoyed two spells (2014–2015 and 2017–2021). During his second tenure, he led the club to the Chinese Super League championship in 2019, along with strong runs in the AFC Champions League. His record at Evergrande stands out — 125 wins in 211 matches, making him one of the most successful foreign coaches in Chinese football history.

Beyond China, Cannavaro also had brief stints with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Benevento in Serie B, Udinese in Serie A, and Dinamo Zagreb.

Uzbekistan all set for 2026 World Cup

Cannavaro’s appointment marks a bold new chapter for Uzbekistan as they prepare for their historic first-ever World Cup appearance. The Italian’s experience and winning mentality are seen as vital to guiding the nation on football’s grandest stage. Uzbekistan will kick off their World Cup journey in June 2026.

