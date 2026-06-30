England vs. DR Congo Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

England will face DR Congo in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium on FOX.

England is in its third straight World Cup knockout stage, seeking another deep tournament run after making the 2022 quarterfinals and finishing fourth in 2018. The Three Lions were runners-up at the last two European Championships, and their only major title remains the 1966 World Cup as host.

England finished atop Group L, opening with a 4-2 win over Croatia, drawing Ghana 0-0 and beating Panama 2-0 on Friday.

Meanwhile, DR Congo is in the knockout stage for the first time in its nation's history.

DR Congo opened the World Cup with an impressive 1-1 draw against Portugal before losing to Colombia 1-0 off a late goal. However, with its tournament on the line, the Leopards responded in a huge way, coming from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group finale.

Let’s check out the odds for the England vs. DR Congo matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 1.

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Jude Bellingham is +215 to score against DR Congo (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images).

England vs. DR Congo Odds

Moneyline

England : -370 (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

DR Congo : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Draw: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Spread

England -1.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

DR Congo +1.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 1.5

Over : -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

England vs. DR Congo Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

England looked great in its opening match against Croatia, scoring four goals and clicking offensively, looking like this could finally be the year. However, its next two games were more sluggish. Until Jude Bellingham's 62nd minute goal against Panama, England went over 150 straight minutes without scoring against Ghana and Panama. DR Congo has proved to be able to hang with some of the top teams in the world so far this tournament. Expect a lower scoring game, but the best bet to take is DR Congo +1.5.

How to Watch England vs. DR Congo

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

England : -800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

DR Congo: +530 (bet $10 to win $63 total)

Both Teams to Score