England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil and Belgium games after injuring ankle
England captain Harry Kane could miss Brazil and Belgium games after injuring ankle

Published Mar. 16, 2024 9:31 p.m. ET

England captain Harry Kane's playing status is in doubt for upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium after sustaining an ankle injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday.

"He twisted his ankle in the goal net. He’s cooled it with ice. We don’t have a [final] diagnosis yet. We have to wait and see and hope that it remains a scare," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said after the team’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga.

Kane crashed into the post late in the game as he tried to reach the ball when it rebounded off the crossbar from Jamal Musiala’s effort. He appeared to be in pain and received brief treatment on the field before going off.

Earlier, Kane had scored his 31st league goal to set the record for goals in a debut Bundesliga season. He also eclipsed his previous best mark of 30 league goals in a season achieved with Tottenham in the Premier League in 2018 and again last season.

"Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win," Kane wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said the club was in "close contact" with England and that Kane "will not take any risks" when the Three Lions face Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23 and Belgium at the same venue three days later.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

