UEFA Women's Champions League
Emma Hayes says calling intrasquad relationships 'inappropriate' was wrong
UEFA Women's Champions League

Emma Hayes says calling intrasquad relationships 'inappropriate' was wrong

Published Mar. 16, 2024 4:52 p.m. ET

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she was wrong to describe intrasquad player relationships as "inappropriate."

Hayes is finishing out the season at Chelsea in the Women's Super League before she takes over as coach of the U.S. women's national team.

In Hayes' initial comments on Thursday, she said player-to-player relationships in a team are "inappropriate" because they have the potential to create extra challenges to manage.

She had been asked about player-coach relationships, which she also said were inappropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I didn't think it was right for me to use the term ‘inappropriate' for the players," Hayes said Friday night after Chelsea beat Arsenal, 3-1, in a WSL match.

Chelsea players Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger are currently in a relationship, and after Hayes' initial comment, Carter liked a tweet that said it was "beyond bonkers" to bring player relationships into the conversation about player-coach relationships.

Hayes said postmatch that she spoke to Carter and other players about her choice of words.

The manager regretted creating "clickbait headlines" and in that respect, she said, "I let myself down yesterday."

On Thursday, Hayes said player-to-player relationships can be hard to navigate for a coach, and that in the long term, in an "ideal" scenario, they wouldn't be part of a team setting.

"I think when we have honest conversations about these things, I don't take those things back," Hayes said Friday. "But I have zero criticism of any player in my dressing room for anything, their professionalism, for what they have given to their club, regardless of their status or who they are in a relationship with. I've been unbelievably supportive of all of the players. I have been a champion for equality and equity."

Pernille Harder and Magdalena Eriksson have been in a relationship for the past decade and played together at Chelsea for three seasons with Hayes as their manager. They joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Hayes is expected to make her debut leading the USWNT in a pair of friendly matches against South Korea in June.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from UEFA Women's Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes