EA Sports FC 26 Player Ratings: Salah, Mbappe Share No. 1 Spot; Ronaldo Not In Top 50

Kylian Mbappe no longer stands alone at the top of EA FC's men's player ratings, and Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen outside of the Top 50.

EA Sports revealed the 52 highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 26 and Mohamed Salah joined Mbappe as the only other men's player in the game with a 91 overall rating, which is the highest rating.

Salah, 33, is coming off of a remarkable campaign with Liverpool, in which he recorded 34 goals and 23 assists en route to his second Premier League title with the Reds.

Mbappe maintained his 91 overall rating despite not winning a major trophy in his first season with Real Madrid. Mbappe had 44 goals and 5 assists in all competitions last season.

Just below Mbappe is his France teammate Ousmane Dembele, who won the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain last season and is widely considered the favorite to win next year's Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's teenage sensation, broke into the top-10 for the first time in his young career. The next-youngest player in the top-10 is 22-year-old Jude Bellingham.

Here is the full top-10:

Mohamed Salah Kylian Mbappé Ousmane Dembele Rodri Virgil van Dijk Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland Raphinha Achraf Hakimi Lamine Yamal

Notably, Ronaldo, 40, and Lionel Messi, 38, aren't in the top-10 for the second straight year. In fact, Ronaldo isn't even in the top-50. Messi barely made the cut with a rating of 86, a two-point drop from his rating last season.

Ronaldo is expected to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Portugal, while Messi is still undecided.

