English Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo says he passed on opportunity to play in United States
English Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo says he passed on opportunity to play in United States

3 hours ago

Ex-Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced by his new club, Al Nassr, on Tuesday and the 37-year-old striker wasted no time defending his decision to join the Saudi Pro League.

"I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life," Ronaldo said in a press conference. "In Europe, my work is done: I won everything, I played for the most important clubs and for me, now it's time for a new challenge in Asia."

Ronaldo said he had opportunities to sign for "many clubs" in Europe, Brazil, Australia and the United States but passed on them for a chance to develop soccer in Saudi Arabia: "I want to give a different vision of the country, of the football and the perspective of everybody."

Ronaldo will reportedly earn a base salary of $75 million per season with Al Nassr, but through various commercial deals that were written into his contract, he's expected to earn close to $200 million per season for the next two years, which would make him the highest-paid athlete of all time.

"I'm a unique player," Ronaldo said. "I beat all the records [in Europe] and I want to beat a few here. This contract is unique because I'm unique, so this is normal."

Prior to signing with Al Nassr, Ronaldo was a free agent. In November, he left Manchester United "by mutual agreement" after publicly criticizing the club and its manager, Erik ten Hag, in an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. United paid $17.7 million to Juventus in 2021 for Ronaldo.

More recently, Ronaldo was benched by Portugal manager Fernando Santos at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He ended the tournament with one goal in five matches.

In the two decades Ronaldo played in Europe's top leagues, Ronaldo won five UEFA Champions League titles, seven domestic league titles and five Ballon d'Or awards.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Cristiano Ronaldo signs mega-deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
English Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo signs mega-deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

4 days ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Kylian Mbappé favorite to win Golden Boot, Golden Ball
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Kylian Mbappé favorite to win Golden Boot, Golden Ball

December 12, 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: Croatia stuns betting favorite Brazil, shifts title lines
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Croatia stuns betting favorite Brazil, shifts title lines

December 9, 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England-France quarterfinals
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England-France quarterfinals

December 9, 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals

December 9, 2022
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes