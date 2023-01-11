United States
Christian Pulisic set to miss two months with knee injury
United States

Christian Pulisic set to miss two months with knee injury

1 hour ago

Christian Pulisic is facing up to two months out with a knee injury, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said Wednesday.

The United States forward sustained damage to his right knee in Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Manchester City last week.

"Christian's going to be out for a couple of months, we think. Hopefully it will be less, but that's the timeframe there," Potter said ahead Thursday's Premier League game against Fulham.

It is the latest injury setback for Pulisic, whose Chelsea career has been disrupted by issues with his fitness.

The 24-year-old former Borussia Dortmund player had started all three of Chelsea's games since returning from the World Cup in Qatar, but was forced off after 22 minutes against City.

The United States has friendlies against Serbia on Jan. 26 and Colombia on Jan. 29.

Pulisic's injury is the latest blow for Chelsea, with Reece James, Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell among the list of players on the sidelines.

Potter will have Pierre Emerick Aubameyang available after a back problem kept the striker out of Sunday's 4-0 loss to City in the FA Cup.

Chelsea has also been boosted by the signing of Atletico Madrid forward João Félix on loan until the end of the season.

"He is a quality player, and he will make a difference in the final third of the pitch," Potter said. "He is young, but has really good experience. The signing gives everybody a lift.

"He is a good age and he can play as a second striker between the lines and making a difference in the final third. We are looking forward to working with him."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
United States

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

3 days ago
Gregg Berhalter incident was reported by Gio Reyna's mother
United States

Gregg Berhalter incident was reported by Gio Reyna's mother

6 days ago
Gregg Berhalter assistant Anthony Hudson named interim USMNT head coach
United States

Gregg Berhalter assistant Anthony Hudson named interim USMNT head coach

6 days ago
U.S. Soccer investigating 1991 incident involving Gregg Berhalter
United States

U.S. Soccer investigating 1991 incident involving Gregg Berhalter

January 3
How Pelé brought the beautiful game to the United States
United States

How Pelé brought the beautiful game to the United States

December 29, 2022
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes