El Tren Back On Track: USA's Ricardo Pepi Scores Stunning Goal In Return For PSV
United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi made his long-awaited return to action for PSV Eindhoven on Saturday and had an immediate impact, scoring in stoppage time to secure a 3-1 win over Heerenveen.
Pepi had been sidelined with an arm injury since Jan. 10, and his goal marked a timely boost for both PSV and the U.S. Men's National Team ahead of a pivotal set of March friendlies.
Unbelievable goal
Pepi came on as a 75th-minute substitute for Peter Bosz’s side and delivered a stunning late goal to seal all three points. In stoppage time, the striker collected the ball just outside the box and curled a composed effort into the corner - an emphatic reminder of his quality as a finisher.
Injury blocked likely move away
Pepi was linked with a host of clubs in January, with Fulham showing the most interest. After a month of negotiations, both the Cottagers and PSV came to an agreement on a transfer fee on Deadline Day, but the deal was ultimately nixed due to the Dutch side not being able to find a replacement.
Dest also shines
Pepi's USMNT teammate Sergino Dest also featured in this one and was an attacking threat throughout from his right back spot.
The 25-year-old had a key pass, a successful dribble, three clearances, and four tackles in 90 minutes of action.
What comes next?
PSV were knocked out of Europe, so they're largely focused on domestic action. Their next game is on Feb. 28, and they have a sizable lead on the Eredivisie table, sitting 17 points above Feyenoord. The second-placed team does have a game in hand, though.
