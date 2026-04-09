Atletico Prez On Alvarez Rumors: 'Can You Guarantee You Won't Die This Year?'

Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has delivered a bizarre and blunt response when asked about star striker Julian Alvarez potentially moving to La Liga rivals Barcelona this summer.

Shutting down the transfer rumours ahead of a massive clash between the two clubs, the executive insisted the Argentine remains firmly under contract at the Metropolitano.

Cerezo dismisses Barcelona transfer talk

As reported by Marca, Cerezo made it clear that Atletico have no intention of letting Alvarez leave.

Before a lunch with Barcelona executives, reporters pressed him on the forward moving to the Catalan capital. Cerezo responded to the rumors with a bizarre analogy.

He asked: "Can you guarantee that you are not going to die between now and the end of the year? If a player has a contract with a team and he has many years of contract left with that team, then you tell me what can happen. I'll tell you in three words... Julian has a contract."

Crucial numbers behind the striker's form

It is easy to see why Barcelona have made the 26-year-old a top summer target. The forward has been sensational this season, racking up 17 goals and nine assists across 44 appearances in all competitions, playing a total of 3,106 minutes.

His impact since leaving Manchester City has been immense, boasting an impressive overall tally of 46 goals and 17 assists in 101 matches for Atletico.

Furthermore, prising him away will prove incredibly difficult, as his current deal expires on June 30, 2030, ensuring the Rojiblancos hold all the cards in any potential negotiations.

Catalan giants target new forward

Recent reports indicate that Barcelona have identified Alvarez as their primary target to bolster their attacking line.

However, the club face significant financial hurdles in acquiring the striker. While they are desperate to secure a marquee signing, meeting the valuation set by Atletico will be exceptionally complicated.

Speculation suggests an initial approach for a loan deal including a fee would be instantly rejected, with a permanent transfer demanding a massive fee of at least €175m, though some reports say Atletico would hold out for closer to €200m.

Crucial Champions League clash awaits

Away from the transfer market, the immediate focus for Atletico are their crucial Champions League quarterfinal against Barcelona.

The stakes are incredibly high for the Rojiblancos as they prepare for the first leg on Wednesday. The squad will be desperate for revenge after suffering a painful 2-1 defeat to the Catalan giants in La Liga at the weekend.

That home loss was a significant blow, making this European tie a fateful encounter for their season. Despite the recent setback and the noise surrounding Alvarez, Cerezo maintained his optimism, hoping his side can secure a vital away result.