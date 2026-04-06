Optimism in Liverpool? Contract Talks With a Key Star Could Thwart Real Madrid

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident about securing a new long-term deal for Ibrahima Konate, despite lingering interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The centre-back, whose current contract is entering its final stages, is highly motivated to sign an agreement and resolve his club future entirely before heading off to the upcoming World Cup.

Negotiations progress despite Madrid interest

According to French outlet L'Équipe, Liverpool are highly optimistic about finalising an extension for Konate. Negotiations have been ongoing for around 18 months, and the two parties have engaged in "very nourished" exchanges recently to bridge the gap left by an initial offer last year that was deemed insufficient.

The Anfield club believe they can stave off the looming threat from Madrid to keep the 26-year-old on Merseyside. He wants to travel to the World Cup with a clear mind, and a definitive decision is expected in the coming weeks as he aims to put this saga to rest.

Los Blancos monitor contract situation

Madrid have been closely monitoring the defender's situation, viewing him as a prime target to bolster their backline. Los Blancos have a proven track record of swooping for top talent entering the final year of their deals, and they have reportedly presented their long-term project to his camp. If talks with the English club were to collapse, the Spanish heavyweights are prepared to make a lucrative offer. However, despite the obvious allure of the Santiago Bernabeu and the persistent transfer rumours, the prevailing trend suggests that the player is currently leaning towards extending his successful stay in England.

Financial demands under Arne Slot

Despite his resurgence in 2026 reaffirming his status as a vital cog under manager Arne Slot, talks with Liverpool have hit a snag over financial terms. Konate is reportedly holding out for a significant pay rise to reflect his role as a key pillar in the defensive unit. Representatives believe his current package, worth approximately £150,000 per week, should be increased to bring him closer to the club's top earners. In December, the Dutch boss was completely honest about a brief dip in form, stating: "He was too present at crime scenes." Yet, the defender has bounced back impressively to dominate individual duels. While he is open to staying on Merseyside, this lack of an agreement has fuelled further speculation.

What next for Liverpool?

The Reds have a daunting schedule ahead. Focus now shifts immediately to the Champions League quarterfinals, where they face Paris Saint-Germain away on April 8 before the crucial return leg at Anfield on April 14. Sandwiched between those two massive European fixtures, the club host Fulham in the Premier League on April 11. They then travel for a tricky Merseyside derby against Everton on April 19, meaning the squad will need their formidable backline at its absolute best.