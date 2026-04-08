Mbappe Joins Messi, Ronaldo In Elite Champions League Club With Latest Goal

Kylian Mbappe joined the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ruud van Nistelrooy in an elite Champions League club after scoring in Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Frenchman brought up his 14th goal in Europe for the 2025-26 campaign to give Real hope of a comeback in the second leg at Allianz Arena.

Milestone reached at the Bernabeu

Madrid’s talisman provided a vital lifeline with a 74th-minute strike that keeps the tie competitive ahead of the return leg in Germany. By finding the net, the 27-year-old reached 14 goals in the current campaign, joining an elite club.

This clinical effort represents only the ninth time in history a player has hit this landmark, with ex-Real Madrid star Ronaldo notably achieving the feat on three separate occasions and holding the record for the most goals in a single campaign (17).

Jose Altafini, Van Nistelrooy, Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have also reached the 14-goal mark in the past.

Climbing the all-time charts

The statistics underscore a remarkable trajectory for Mbappe since his maiden continental goal against Manchester City nearly a decade ago.

Over the course of 97 appearances for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real, the forward has now amassed an incredible 69 goals, which puts him sixth in the all-time Champions League goal rankings.

Mbappe's current return in 2025-26 is particularly impressive given it doubles his entire output from the previous year’s competition, reaffirming his role as the most decisive figure in the Madrid attack.

Chasing the ultimate record

The forward is now only three goals away from matching the all-time Champions League record for a single campaign, established by Ronaldo during the 2013-14 season.

To surpass that legendary 17-goal benchmark, the Frenchman must find the net four more times, while just one additional strike would see him equal the 15-goal tallies of Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

A defining trip to Munich

Real Madrid travel to the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, facing a monumental test against a resilient Bayern side managed by Vincent Kompany.

A failure to overturn the 2-1 aggregate scoreline would see the club’s continental ambitions end, and leave Real on the brink of a trophyless season, as they now trail Barcelona by seven points in the La Liga title race.

All eyes will be on Mbappe in Bavaria, as he looks to inspire a comeback and further cement his legacy in the record books.