'It Hasn’t Been Easy For Him’ - Real Madrid Boss Defends Mbappé Amid Recent Form

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has jumped to the defense of Kylian Mbappé amid criticism of the Frenchman, insisting he fully understands the weight of playing for the most successful team in Champions League history.

Speaking ahead of a monumental Champions League quarte-final against Bayern Munich, Arbeloa emphasized the "extraordinary luck" of having the forward available for Europe's biggest stage.

Need to bounce back from Mallorca loss

Preparation for the first leg has been dominated by talk about Mbappe's role as the focal point of Madrid's offensive strategy. The World Cup winner struggled in Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga at the weekend, as he was partnered with Brahim Diaz upfront.

Arbeloa noted: "It’s clear that Mbappe has different qualities to Brahim, so we’ll have to play in a different way. But I’m delighted to have such outstanding players at our disposal. Mbappe came here to play this sort of match. We’re lucky to have everyone available and not have a squad with ten or eleven players out."

'Mbappe knows exactly what Madrid is about'

The Madrid boss was quick to dismiss lingering criticism regarding Mbappe, highlighting the player's ambition to represent the Spanish giants. Arbeloa suggested that the external noise ignores the significant personal challenges the striker faced, such as handling the pressure of high expectations from fans and media.

He added: "The only thing that matters to me is what I think, and it’s an extraordinary stroke of luck to have a player like Mbappe in the team. I put myself in the shoes of the defenders who have to face Madrid. Mbappe knows exactly what Real Madrid is all about; he’s always dreamed of playing here. It hasn’t been easy for him to make it here."

History beckons for European royalty

This quarter-final pits together the competition's two most successful sides, with Madrid and Bayern boasting a combined 557 victories and nearly identical win percentages. While Los Blancos remain unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the Germans, they face a Bayern side averaging 3.2 goals per game under Vincent Kompany - their highest scoring rate in the Champions League since 1973.

Regarding the magnitude of the clash, Arbeloa stated: "A Madrid side that has always stood up to great rivals. Bayern are having an exceptional season. We know how much they’ll demand of us on the pitch. Our history with Bayern is always special. The Bernabeu is set for another great Champions League night."

Bernabeu set for heavyweight battle

The first leg in Madrid on April 7 provides a definitive test of Arbeloa's tactical evolution, specifically in containing Harry Kane, who has netted 29 goals in 34 Champions League games since joining Bayern. Following the opening clash at the Bernabeu, the tie will be decided eight days later at the Allianz Arena, where Madrid’s record-breaking quarter-final history will be put to the ultimate test.