Vini Jr. Says He 'Couldn't Connect' With Xabi Alonso; Defends Mbappe Partnership

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has candidly addressed his relationship with former manager Xabi Alonso, admitting that he struggled to establish a "connection" with the Spaniard during his tenure.

Speaking ahead of a massive Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, the Brazilian also defended his partnership with Kylian Mbappe, insisting their bond remains "incredible" despite external criticism.

Managerial disconnect at the Bernabeu

Vinicius appeared in the press room ahead of Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Bayern Munich and delivered a strong message regarding his past under Alonso. The 25-year-old forward reflected on his 33 appearances under the former coach, during which he recorded seven goals and 11 assists despite a notable lack of professional rapport.

Addressing the friction and his growth under Alonso's replacement Alvaro Arbeloa, Vinicius said: "My time with Xabi was a learning experience; I've improved as a person. I couldn't connect with him, but I have a great connection with Arbeloa, and he's given me a lot of confidence, just like [Carlo] Ancelotti did."

Alonso's substitutions often elicited tense reactions from the Brazilian, who frequently displayed frustration, particularly in Real's El Clasico win over Real Madrid in October. He added: "It wasn't a pleasant moment, and I apologized to everyone. I like to play every game and I didn't get to play any of them. Later, with a cool head, you can understand that you made a mistake. I'm young and every day is a new experience where you can improve."

Vinicius defends 'incredible' Mbappe bond

Despite external suggestions that the dual presence of Vinicius and Mbappe has disrupted Madrid’s tactical equilibrium, the former Flamengo forward remains adamant that their partnership is flourishing. He dismissed claims of a lack of harmony, pointing to their mutual understanding as a key factor in the club’s pursuit of continental glory.

Responding to critics who suggest the star-studded attack lacks defensive balance, Vinicius added: "People say a lot of things, but Kylian has always scored goals and helped us. We have to be connected tomorrow, I have an incredible connection with him on and off the field. Of course it bothers me, and we have to understand what the club wants. We can't change what comes from outside. If we're together, we make the team better."

Maturity through difficult spells

Beyond his relationships with staff and teammates, Vinicius highlighted his personal evolution after enduring periods of poor form and scrutiny from the fans. He credited his work ethic both at the club and at home for his current physical and mental state, which he believes is now at its peak.

Vinicius stated: "I've always given everything for the team. I don't think I've ever gone so long without scoring goals, like when I was young and lacked focus, but I've learned from that last bad spell and good players always turn things around. I'm doing very well now. I've had some difficult times when the fans booed me. We've played with the national team and it's more complicated, but I'm working hard with the club and at home to be 100% ready to help the team."

Defining European night against Bayern

Madrid now face a season-defining test as they host Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 7. The tactical setup under Arbeloa will be under intense scrutiny before the two sides meet again for the decisive return leg at the Allianz Arena eight days later. Vinicius must prove that his bond with Mbappe can produce results on the grandest stage to silence the ongoing debate regarding the squad's overall stability.