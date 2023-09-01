Brazil picks Arthur Elias to replace Pia Sundhage as women's national team coach
Corinthians women's coach Arthur Elias replaced Pia Sundhage as the Brazil women's coach on Friday.
Details of the deal were not disclosed by the Brazilian Football Confederation.
Soon after, Elias announced his first national squad for friendlies in September against rivals who are yet to be announced.
Sundhage was fired last week after Brazil failed to reach the Women's World Cup knockout stage last month for the first time since 1995.
Local media reported Elias will coach Brazil through the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2027 Women's World Cup.
Elias will remain in charge of Corinthians for the remainder of the season. He arrived at the club in 2016 and has won 14 trophies, including national and international accolades.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
