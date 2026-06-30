FIFA Men's World Cup
Belgium vs. Senegal Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Belgium vs. Senegal Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jul. 1, 2026 6:00 a.m. ET

Belgium will face Senegal in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Seattle Stadium on FS1. 

Belgium is in the World Cup knockout stage for the third time in four years, after a group-stage exit in 2022. 

After drawing Egypt and Iran in the first two group games, Belgium bounced back in a huge way, beating New Zealand 5-1 and coming back to top Group G. It was their largest margin of victory and joint-most goals scored in a World Cup match.

Meanwhile, Senegal is in consecutive knockout stages for the first time. After losing 3-1 to France and 3-2 to Norway, Senegal needed a big win in the group finale, and the Lions of Teranga delivered just that. 

Senegal beat Iraq 5-0, becoming the first African team with five goals in a World Cup match, taking the final third-place spot as the only third-place team to advance with three points. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Belgium vs. Senegal matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 30. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Romelu Lukaku is +135 to score against Senegal (Photo by Christopher Morris/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images). 

Belgium vs. Senegal Odds

Moneyline

  • Belgium: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
  • Senegal: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
  • Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Spread 

  • Belgium -0.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
  • Senegal +0.5: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
  • Under: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Belgium vs. Senegal Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • Belgium comes into this match with big-time momentum after its 5-1 win in its group stage finale. While the Red Devils haven't been shy about firing shots on goal, before its breakout win over New Zealand, it only managed one goal against Egypt and Iran. Meanwhile, Senegal got put into the "group of death" in the group stage with France and Norway. While Senegal dropped both those games, the Lions of Teranga played them well at certain points and can take that valuable experience with them into the knockout stage. While this should be one of the tougher matches to pick in the Round of 32, take Senegal to advance.
 

How to Watch Belgium vs. Senegal

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

  • Belgium: -178 (bet $10 to win $15.62 total)
  • Senegal: +146 (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
  • No: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
 
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