Bayern Munich Routs Barcelona

Bayern Munich is headed to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, sending a statement to the rest of the field on Friday by routing FC Barcelona, 8-2.

The Bundesliga champions made it look easy in dispatching the La Liga juggernaut, scoring four goals in apiece in each half.

Thomas Muller and Phillipe Coutinho both scored twice for Bayern Munich.

For Barcelona, it's as disappointing and unprecedented an end to a season in the club's illustrious history.

For the first time since 2007-08, the club will end their season trophy-less, and the eight goals they surrendered to Bayern are the most any Barcelona squad has allowed in a game since its 8-0 loss to Sevilla in the Copa del Ray Last 16 in 1946.

Clearly, it was not the ending the club expected, especially after midfielder Arturo Vidal declared Barcelona the best team in the world before the game.

With Bayern's win, the 2020 Champions League semifinal will present an opportunity for new stars to emerge, with Lionel Messi and Barcelona being eliminated a week after Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were knocked out of the tournament.

For Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski continued his reign of dominance in UCL games, scoring in all eight contests in which he has played.

On top of advancing to the semifinals, Bayern Munich becomes the first team in Champions League history to score eight goals in a knockout match.

Bayern Munich will Wednesday face the winner of Saturday's game between Manchester City and Lyon.

