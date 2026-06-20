Messi, Mbappé, Haaland Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 12

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup continues on Monday as Groups I and J enter their second match day following a dramatic opening round. All four matches across these two groups ended with decisive outcomes, meaning the field enters the day cleanly split in half.

Four teams enter riding high with three points, looking to secure a spot in the Round of 32, while the remaining four enter the match day with zero points, desperately fighting to keep their tournament dreams alive.

Argentina and Austria open the match day in Dallas, where a battle between opening-day winners will determine who sits in the driver's seat in Group J. Attention then turns to Philadelphia as France faces Iraq, with the current betting favorites Les Bleus aiming to advance with a game to go.

The third match takes us to New York New Jersey Stadium, where Norway, led by Erling Haaland, look to maintain their form against African powerhouse Senegal, who enter seeking their first three points of the tournament. Finally, the nightcap features Jordan and Algeria meeting in San Francisco Bay Area, as both sides look to rebound from opening-day losses and avoid an early exit.

When: Monday, June 22, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Dallas

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

There's a lot at stake as Argentina takes on Austria on Monday at Dallas Stadium, with both teams tied atop Group J with three points each. The winner of this game secures a clear path to advance to the Round of 32.

Argentina enters this match in elite form after a dominant 3-0 drubbing of Algeria in their opener. The defending champions controlled the tempo from the first whistle, showcasing clinical control. Argentina's icon Lionel Messi was the story of the night, turning back the clock to score his first hat trick at a World Cup and instantly tying the men's all-time World Cup goals record.

EVERY ANGLE of Lionel Messi's Legendary Hat Trick 🔥 Argentina vs Algeria 2026 FIFA World Cup™

For Austria, confidence is sky-high after securing a commanding 3-1 victory against World Cup debutants, Jordan. Marking their highly anticipated return to the World Cup stage in 28 years, Austria hopes the form can carry over against the defending champions, but the European side will face an uphill battle.

Austria enters this game as the underdogs, despite a convincing win in their opener. Both teams will be eager to dictate the rhythm, but Argentina's world-class depth and big-game pedigree give them the upper hand if they can sustain their form.

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi Forward · Argentina

The legendary playmaker provided a masterclass in the opening match, scoring all three goals to single-handedly engineer a flawless start for the reigning champions. Arriving in Dallas in peak tournament form, Messi’s vision, explosive spatial awareness, and lethal precision in the final third will be Argentina’s primary weapon to unlock Austria’s rigid defensive structure.

When: Monday, June 22, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Philadelphia

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

France enters this match following a convincing 3-1 victory over Senegal. The two-time world champions looked characteristically smooth and dangerous as the game progressed, as their elite attacking pedigree was on full display in the second half.

France controlled the tempo and dictated play for large stretches, spearheaded by superstar Kylian Mbappé, who netted two goals. Didier Deschamps faces the enviable task of managing his deep squad rotation to provide fresh attacking options and dynamic support in the final third.

Kylian Mbappé Becomes France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup™ 🇫🇷

Iraq enters coming off a bruising 4-1 defeat against Norway where the prominent Norwegian attack led to defensive lapses that ultimately cost them all three points. Iraq did get on the board against Norway, as Aymen Hussein's header briefly equalized, but they did not have the same attacking quality to keep pace with Norway.

While Iraq’s backline will face yet another monumental challenge trying to contain a highly talented and in-form French frontline. France remains heavily favored to advance, but a failure to claim a decisive win here would make their final group match a high-pressure scenario.

Player to Watch

The phenomenal forward remains the explosive heartbeat of France's star-studded frontline. After a strong outing in France's opening fixture where he bagged a brace, Mbappé will look to get on the scoresheet again in Philadelphia. Mbappé finds himself in a battle for both the World Cup Golden Boot and the title of all-time World Cup goalscorer with Lionel Messi, who tied Miroslav Klose's record with 16 goals, Mbappé isn't too far behind though, with 14 World Cup goals to his name.

When: Monday, June 22, 8 p.m. ET

Where: New York/New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Norway looks to lock up a spot in the knockout stage on Monday when they face one of the giants of African football, Senegal, at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Norway, who qualified for their first World Cup since 1998, displayed the nation's offensive depth in a 4-1 rout of Iraq. The European side was clinical in transition, unleashing world-class scoring options to pick apart Iraq's defense. Having cruised through UEFA qualifying with a perfect 8W-0D-0L record, their opening tournament statement proved that their offensive potency has translated seamlessly despite the entire squad making their World Cup debut.

Norway's Erling Haaland Scores His First FIFA World Cup™ Goal 🇳🇴

Norway enters this continental clash in position to seize control of Group I before a highly anticipated group finale against France. Senegal enters this match with immense pressure after suffering a defeat to two-time World Cup champion, France.

Norway will enter as favorites, but Senegal will look to salvage their tournament ambitions. In order to do so, Senegal will likely need a flawless defensive display, but dealing with Norway's physical frontline for a full 90 minutes will test their squad's depth.

Player to Watch

Prior to the tournament, one question surrounding the 25-year-old Manchester City striker was whether his success at the club level would translate on the biggest stage. After his two-goal performance against Iraq, the world can consider that question answered. If Senegal cannot deny Haaland service, he will be in prime position to lead Norway into the Round of 32.

When: Monday, June 22, 11 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

After an incredibly decisive opening round of fixtures in Group J, Jordan and Algeria meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for Monday’s nightcap. With both sides sitting on zero points, a winner of this matchup will resurrect their knockout stage dreams while a loser faces near-certain elimination.

Jordan proved they can compete on the world stage, even briefly equalizing in the second half, in a 3-1 opening loss to Austria. Jordan's defensive lapses late in the second half ultimately were the difference as Austria's next two goals came from an own goal and a penalty.

If Jordan can clean up their mistakes from the opener, they could earn the nation's first three points in tournament history. However, they also need their offense to take the next step in order to have a chance to escape the group stage.

Algeria enters on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat against reigning world champions Argentina. Despite the side's best efforts, Algeria was completely dismantled by Lionel Messi’s timeless masterclass. Despite the big loss, Algeria’s experienced, European-based squad knows they must immediately flush the loss in order to give themselves a chance to advance.

Algeria could present a much more physical defensive challenge for Jordan's frontline than Austria provided. With both sides' entire tournament lives hanging in the balance, expect a highly emotional and aggressive battle where a single mistake could decide who stays alive.

Player to Watch

The forward, who plays for Qatari club Al-Sailiya SC, etched his name forever into Jordanian sporting folklore by scoring the nation's debut World Cup goal against Austria. Olwan's off-the-ball movement, work rate, and direct running will be tested heavily against a highly motivated Algerian backline. If his midfield can provide clean service, Olwan has the form and can provide the confidence to lead Jordan to its first win in tournament history.