4 Takeaways From France's Win Over Senegal As Mbappé Rewrites Record Book

For 45 minutes, France looked like a disjointed tournament favorite. Senegal was quicker, sharper and a missed sitter away from leading at the break. After a slow start, France remembered it had Kylian Mbappé — and by full-time he'd dragged Les Bleus to a 3-1 win and himself into the history books.

The scoreboard read 3-1, and Mbappé is now France's greatest-ever men's goalscorer. Mercifully for Les Bleus, the first half won't be remembered at all.



Here are my takeaways from France's opening win:

1. Mbappé Made History, The Hard Way

For an hour, this wasn't the Mbappé anyone bought tickets for. Wasteful, heavy in the touch, robbed in good areas, beaten to everything by Senegal keeper Édouard Mendy. The France captain was poor in the first half, considering his lofty standards.

Then he scored twice in the second half and rewrote the record books.

The first, a clinical first-time finish from Michael Olise's pass, drew Mbappé level with Les Bleus legend Olivier Giroud. The historic second goal — restoring the cushion seconds after Senegal pulled one back — made him France's men's all-time leading scorer with 58 goals, reached in his 99th cap. Giroud needed 137. And Mbappé is still only 27 years old.



That's the magnificent truth about Mbappé: He can be invisible for 45 minutes and still walk off as the most important player in his country's history. He's also up to 14 World Cup goals now — two shy of Germany legend Miroslav Klose's all-time record.

2. France Can Win While Playing In Third Gear

(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Here's the slightly unfair truth about this team: It doesn't need to be good to win. It just needs to be France for 20 minutes.



The team was second best for a half. Senegal pressed, countered with pace and created the better chances. Nicolas Jackson rattled the post, and was dangerous on a few offside decisions. Ismaïla Sarr missed a near-open net before the break. On another night, France is chasing this at the halftime break.



Instead, Senegal wasn't clinical, France had a finisher who was historic, and the rest sorted itself out. Ibrahim Mbaye's late strike was the goal their hour deserved — and it changed nothing.



That's the gap between the contenders and everyone else: Senegal did almost everything right given the opposition and lost by two

3. This Says Nothing About Senegal

(Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

File this one under "means nothing." Senegal played well, and a 3-1 scoreline doesn't deserve criticism.

This is not a team punching above its weight. Look at where these players earn their living: Nicolas Jackson at Bayern Munich, Ismaïla Sarr tormenting fullbacks and scoring more than 20 goals at Crystal Palace, Iliman Ndiaye and the evergreen Idrissa Gueye at Everton, Pape Matar Sarr at Tottenham, Habib Diarra at Sunderland, Lamine Camara at Monaco, Pape Gueye at Villarreal. Behind them, the experienced spine of Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mendy. Seven Premier League players alone.



Pape Thiaw's side defend with discipline and counter with real venom. They were the better team for the first half and lost anyway — the cruelty of the margins at this level, not a verdict on Senegal. Norway and Iraq are next. Don't be shocked if these guys trouble somebody in the knockouts.

4. What's France's Best Front Four — And Can It Afford It?

(Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps has the problem every other coach dreams about: too many quality players, not enough balance.

Tonight's front leaned on Mbappé, Ousmané Dembélé, Olise and Desiré Doué — closer to a 4-2-4 than his usual 4-2-3-1 — and for a half it left Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot stranded. France was wide open and the defense often forced to man mark. Mbappé's never been famous for his pressing; he managed fewer interceptions in La Liga for Real Madrid last season than Joan García, who is a goalkeeper.



We even got a Ryan Cherki cameo, and the Manchester City playmaker makes France's best XI more fun without making it more balanced. Every flair merchant you add is another body not shielding that midfield two.



The talent is absurd. The question for a manager in his final tournament is restraint: How much beauty can France afford before it costs this team a knockout game? Especially since the quality of the opposition will only strengthen in the knockout stages.