2026 World Cup Odds: Spain, France Lead Race to Reach Final

On July 19, after 103 matches have been played, only two teams will remain standing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Those two nations, each chasing soccer immortality, will meet at New York New Jersey Stadium in what is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events ever held in the United States.

So which countries are most likely to make it all the way to the title game?

Let's take a look at the latest odds to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 5.

Spain and France are the two favorites to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at +240 (Getty Images).

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To Reach World Cup Final

Spain: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

France: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

England: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Brazil: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Portugal: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Argentina: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Germany: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Netherlands: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Belgium: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Norway: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Colombia: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Uruguay: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Mexico: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

USA: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Switzerland: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Croatia: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Morocco: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Ecuador: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Japan: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Türkiye: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Austria: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Senegal: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard.

Long Shot History: While no true long shot has ever won the World Cup, Croatia was one of the biggest long shots ever to reach a World Cup final, entering the 2018 tournament at 30-1 odds. While the Croatians ultimately fell to France in the final, they still rewarded bettors with a massive payout in this market after their stunning run to the championship.

After reaching the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, Luka Modrić and Croatia look to make another run this summer (Getty Images).

The Favorites: Just as they do in the outright World Cup winner market, Spain and France are the two favorites to reach the final at +240. Oddsmakers view the two European powers as the most likely finalists, with many expecting at least one, and potentially both, to play for the trophy on July 19.

USA and Mexico: The U.S. men's national team and Mexico have significantly shorter odds in this market than they do to win the entire tournament. Both nations are listed at +2200 to reach the final, but their World Cup winner odds are much longer, with the USA at +6000 and Mexico at +6500.