4 Takeaways From The U.S. Men's Team's 1-1 Draw With Ecuador

AUSTIN, Texas - The march to the World Cup continues for the U.S. men's national team. But before we get to next summer's 48-nation soccer extravaganza, the USMNT still has several friendly matches left to play.

That included a stern test on Friday against World Cup-bound Ecuador in which Folarin Balogun scored for the second straight game, having also notched a goal in September's 2-0 win against Japan.

Here are my takeaways:

1. A decent result for the U.S.

The day before Friday's contest, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino pointed out that the visitors had finished second in South America's World Cup qualifying tournament, behind only Lionel Messi and defending champs Argentina.

He didn’t mention how La Tricolor had limited opponents to just five goals in 18 World Cup qualifying matches, or how they came into Friday’s tilt having conceded just once in their last 10 games.

In other words, the Americans had an uphill climb to score. It became a mountain when 35-year-old Ecuador forward Enner Valencia put his side up 1-0 in the 24th minute by beating top U.S. defender Chris Richards and then slotting the ball into the bottom corner of Matt Freese’s net.

Content to milk every stoppage and attack on the counter after that, the U.S. had little room to maneuver against a low-block defense that often had nine Ecuadorian players behind the ball. But the home side kept at it. Eventually, they were rewarded.

2. Balogun's goal was a team effort

Balogun — the best U.S. player for three games running now — may have gotten the final touch, but it was a team goal. Malik Tillman’s pressed an Ecuadorian defender into a turnover, with Tim Weah finding Tanner Tessmann near the top of the guests’ 18-yard box. Tessmann then passed the ball back to Tillman, who set up Balogun on the doorstep. It was always going to take a moment of quality to break down that defense. The Americans found it when they needed it most.

3. Christian Pulisic, ‘Jedi' Robinson were needed

After naming the U.S. roster for Friday's exhibition and another next week against Australia, Pochettino said that Pulisic was "the most important player for the national team."

[2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified?]

But after experiencing swelling in his ankle following Wednesday's training session, Pulisic (named the Serie A Player of the Month for his performances with AC Milan) sat out Thursday's practice and was on the bench to start the match at Q2 Stadium. He ended up coming on late in the second half, but the U.S. clearly missed his game-breaking quickness and dribbling against an Ecuador side renowned for its stinginess.

To make matters worse, the Americans were also without another lock starter and 2022 World Cup veteran in left back Antonee "Jedi" Robinson. Robinson didn't even dress; the Fulham man missed the start of the Premier League season and the September international window after recovering from summer knee surgery, and has still not regained full match fitness. He has yet to play 90 minutes in 2025-26.

To be fair, Ecuador was without several of its best, too — most notably Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo. But until their goal, the hosts had a hard time creating anything other than half-chances without their best attacking talent on the field.

Mauricio Pochettino continues to work on using different players and formations in his lineup. (Photo by Aric Becker/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

4. Weston McKennie impresses in USMNT return

Unavailable for the summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup because of Juventus’ participation in the FIFA Club World Cup, Pochettino also left McKennie off of his September roster. Friday’s contest marked the first international game for central midfielder — possibly the most vital U.S. player after Pulisic when at his best — since losing to Panama and Canada in the Nations League final in March.

McKennie didn’t fare well in those games. If Pochettino was trying to send a message last month, it was received. The native Texan was a bull in the middle, and he was at the heart of many of the Americans' best moments — including a near equalizer in the first half that was brilliantly tipped around the far post by Tricolor goalkeeper Hernan Galindez — before being replaced by Diego Luna. That a good sign for the U.S. going forward.

Weston McKennie returned to action for the USMNT. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

4 ½. On to Australia

Not literally, of course. The USMNT will meet the Socceroos on Tuesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. Like Ecuador, Australia has already punched its ticket to next summer’s World Cup. Earlier Friday in Montreal, the Aussies beat a Canadian side that has given the U.S. fits over the last six years, keeping a clean sheet in the process. With just five games to go now until Pochettino has to submit his 26-man World Cup roster, it promises to be another compelling test.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ByDougMcIntyre.