Way-Too-Early Look At 30 Players We Want At The 2030 World Cup

In four years, we'll be celebrating another edition of the World Cup. We'll be transfixed on a competition that will span six countries across three continents with possibly 64 teams taking part in sport's greatest spectacle.

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More than likely, we'll be seeing the likes of France's Kylian Mbappé, England's Jude Bellingham, Norway's Erling Haaland, Spain's Lamine Yamal and many other names who kept us enthralled this summer. We'll likely not have Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the spotlight, but you can't count anything out, especially when it comes to the GOAT conversation.

It's never too early to think about which players — whether they already feature in 2026 or are part of teams (e.g. Italy) that should make the cut — in four years' time. In no particular order, let's look at who we'll be keeping tabs on in the run-up to the 2030 World Cup.

Sciaretta: It was a World Cup to forget for Pulisic. In fact, 2026 has been brutal for the Hershey, Pennsylvania, native. But it is silly to think that Pulisic is going anywhere. He will be 31 at the next World Cup, and the U.S. team will be looking for the veteran leadership it lacked this time around. It would not be surprising at all if Pulisic turns it around in 2030, like Landon Donovan did in 2010 after a terrible 2006 tournament.

Echegaray: It is extremely difficult to single out anyone from this Spanish side. From Lamine Yamal to Pedri, this is a force of nature and full of youthful dynamic talent.

But let me focus on Gavi because, despite not being one of the more obvious names to point out from this tournament, I think he will continue to become one of Spain’s most important players. Spain, more than possession, is about recovery of possession, and Rodri is untouchable in this regard. But at 30 years old, there will be a need for a replacement. Gavi, who follows in the footsteps of his Spanish teammate, will grow into that.

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Bonetti: After winning the Scudetto with Inter Milan, he skied Italy's first penalty in the playoff shootout against Bosnia and Herzegovina as Italy made it three World Cups without an appearance. He watched this summer from his couch, but by 2030, he's the redemption story Italy builds around.

Echegaray: O’Reilly was magnificent for the Three Lions at this World Cup before losing to Argentina. The fullback/midfielder is versatile, wise beyond his years and already playing at one of the biggest clubs on the planet. So when it comes to mentality and the ability to face any type of opponent? Been there, done that.

The fact that he is only 21 is, honestly, too difficult to comprehend because he plays like a veteran at the international level. He will continue to improve and become one of the best players of his position in the world. Of that, I have no doubt.

Sciaretta: The teenage Barcelona central defender has had a remarkable year, 31 starts for Barcelona en route to a La Liga title. Now, he’s part of Spain’s elite defense. What he’s doing at this level, at this age and at this position, is remarkable. In 2030, we could be talking about maybe the greatest defender in the game.

Bonetti: A Champions League revelation for Real Madrid, who then sobbed through Türkiye's three-game flameout this summer. Sixty-two shots, zero goals, one apology. José Mourinho's return to Madrid and whoever is in charge of Türkiye at the 2030 World Cup owe him better.

Echegaray: Summerville’s next move this summer will dictate the next few years of his immense potential as he was a key player for the Netherlands at this World Cup. By 2030, he will be in his prime and if the Dutch indeed can finally become a major contender for the tournament, Summerville should play a major role. It all depends on where he will go this summer as West Ham, now in the Championship, knows it has to sell its star.

Sciaretta: One year ago, Freeman was only in his first season as a starter for Orlando City. Now, he’s in La Liga and the starter for the U.S. national team. The highly athletic defender has enjoyed a meteoric rise and should be part of the next generation of American players.

Bonetti: He was benched for the loss to England in the quarterfinal, then nearly won it coming off of it. Aston Villa is circling at a £43 million move. Norway's succession plan starts on his left wing.

Echegaray: Mora was very impressive in Mexico’s inspiring campaign at the World Cup. At 17, it was incredibly fun to see the young man compete at the highest level and not only did he not look out of place, he showed glimpses of his raw abilities.

A move to Europe is almost imperative, but it has to be the right club and the correct timing. One thing is for sure, his path and the chance of becoming a major star for El Tri in 2030 is a major possibility.

Bonetti: The heir to Virgil Van Dijk’s throne at Anfield. It wasn't the best of seasons as he tore his ACL 81 minutes into his Liverpool debut and missed everything, including Italy's latest playoff funeral. A 6-foot-5 star in the making rebuilt in the gym.

Sciaretta: Bouaddi has already shown a ton of class for an 18-year-old central midfielder. It is clear he is going to be sold by Lille for a lot of money sooner than later.

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Echegaray: The 20-year-old did not feature much during France’s campaign. But that particular cameo against Morocco was impressive, and I feel there’s so much more to come from the midfielder. Something also tells me that he won’t stay at Paris Saint-Germain much longer as he will need another club in order to find more playing time. By 2030, he could be ready just in time to become a major force for Les Bleus.

Bonetti: Serie A's most elegant left foot earned an hour against Jordan and looked like he belonged. Real Madrid holds the buyback. He inherits whatever Lionel Messi leaves behind.

Sciaretta: Hungary’s exciting left back is fun to watch at Liverpool. He loves to get forward and plays with a lot of intensity. The question is whether Hungary can get to the World Cup. There is always plenty of room for upsets these days in an expanded World Cup.

Echegaray: Mbaye is a tremendous talent but needs to leave Paris Saint-Germain in order to find a brighter role. Selfishly, I would adore him for Aston Villa as I feel Unai Emery could turn him into a superstar. But there are many clubs interested in his services, including Borussia Dortmund, which is reportedly inquiring about him for the upcoming season.

For Senegal, it’s clear to see that he’s a special talent, as that wonderful stoppage-time goal against France showed, making him the youngest African male player to get on the scoresheet at the World Cup. Mbaye is a gem, and I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Sciaretta: The 20-year-old central midfielder from Alaska did not play much this World Cup, but he is a big part of the Mexican team’s future. His transfer from Seattle to Atlético Madrid has gone smoothly, and he will continue to progress in Spain.

Bonetti: Remember the name now. Bundesliga Rookie of the Season, man of the match in his World Cup debut at 19. Only Lamine Yamal outproduced him among Europe's teenagers. Excellent one-on-one dribbler. Seems to be bound for Paris Saint-Germain, where he could really shine.

Sciaretta: Italy’s failure to qualify for the last three World Cups is one of the most baffling stories in the history of the tournament. Even in the Azzurri’s last two appearances (2010 and 2014), the team was grouped. If Italy returns in 2030, all eyes will be on the team as it tries to revive one of the World Cup’s most historically important teams. Bastoni should be front and center of Italy’s efforts in the coming years as he is one of the best central defenders in the world.

Bonetti: One heavy touch against Norway on the breakaway is the sad memory he leaves behind in his first World Cup of his career. Eight goals in half a season at Lyon says the talent's real after a rocky start at Real Madrid. Age is on his side. José Mourinho decides what's next for him at the Bernabeu.

Echegaray: There is definite personal interest and hope from yours truly, but it doesn’t come without context. Pippo Chavez is a promising attacking midfielder, and at 18, the sky is the limit, especially under the guidance of Bayern Munich and playing in a great, nurturing league such as the Bundesliga.

Born in Germany to a German mother and Peruvian father, Chavez switched allegiance to Peru back in 2023 and made his senior debut last October in a 2-1 loss against Chile. My hope here is that a.) Peru gets its act together and improves significantly in the next four years whilst b.) Chavez keeps evolving, thus helping La Blanquirroja finally reach a second World Cup in 48 years.

Sciaretta: The Danish forward is coming off a great first season in Napoli with 12 goals in 33 Serie A games. He was at the club on loan from Manchester United, and to keep him, Napoli spent nearly $52 million. The 23-year-old forward from Copenhagen also has 13 goals in 35 caps for Denmark. With Højlund in his prime, Denmark should get back to the World Cup and potentially be very good.

Echegaray: Karl was sadly another player who suffered an injury in the lead up to the World Cup, but he is an incredible talent who will surely be a very crucial factor towards helping Germany get over a disappointing run in the tournament. If Jürgen Klopp indeed becomes the next manager, I think the Bayern Munich left-footed forward could be a major force in the next few years.

Bonetti: Another reason why the future is bright for Norway. He took Antonio Nusa's starting spot, scored the opener against England, set up both of Erling Haaland's goals against Brazil. Super-sub no more. A Premier League move feels like a formality.

Echegaray: This is definitely a "watch this space" selection. I have high hopes for the Colombian striker, who ended as top goalscorer in last year’s U-20 World Cup as Colombia finished in third place. He recently joined Cruzeiro in Brazil, but I see him leaving next year for Europe. After that? Who knows, but as Colombia’s options upfront are only getting older, Villarreal could be the next man to lead the line.

Sciaretta: The Manchester United striker took awhile to heat up for the Red Devils in his first season but was in solid form by the end. Prior to that, he was a star for RB Leipzig in Germany. Slovenia is a tough national team to figure out. It struggled in qualifying but was surprisingly good at Euro 2024. But with continued progress, Slovenia can qualify and Sesko can lead the way. If that happens, he’ll be a highly anticipated player in 2030.

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Echegaray: The 19-year-old sensation sadly missed this World Cup due to a torn hamstring back in April. But the winger will undoubtedly return, as Brazil once again aims to qualify for the 2030 edition and win the coveted trophy, which by then will be a 28-year drought. It will need more pizzazz and the rebirth of joga bonito. Estevao — who, back in September against Chile, became the youngest Brazilian to score for the national team since Pelé — can be the spark that’s sorely needed.

Bonetti: Sweden's playoff-crashing run ended with France's 3-0 knockout hammer, but the 20-year-old midfielder belonged. Four more years of Premier League seasoning will make him Scandinavia's metronome in 2030.

Sciaretta: Harrington had a tough ending to his 2026 World Cup when he missed his penalty in Australia’s shootout loss to Egypt. But the 18-year-old central defender was impressive as the youngest starter ever for Australia at the World Cup. He looks mature beyond his years and has had a breakout season with the Colorado Rapids, which will likely sell him soon as interest in Harrington is very high.